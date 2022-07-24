“Patrick Mahomes, Trey Lance, both of them are great, they light skinned”: Charvarius Ward hilariously compares $500 million Chiefs star to 49ers sophomore

The similarity that came to Charvarius Ward’s mind between Trey Lance and Patrick Mahomes is not the one you would expect.

Charvarius Ward signed with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason to be their star cornerback for the future. Ward signed a 3 year contract worth $40.5 million dollars after playing at a Pro Bowl level for the Kansas City Chiefs. He also won a Super Bowl with them.

Charvarius Ward vs top WRs last season: Week 7: AJ Brown/Julio Jones – 18 yards total

Week 9: Davante Adams – 14 yards

Week 11: CeeDee Lamb – 5 yards

Week 15: Keenan Allen – 0 yards

Week 17: Ja’Marr Chase – 83 yards,TD

AFCDG: Stefon Diggs – 1 yard

AFCCG: Ja’Marr Chase – 22 yards pic.twitter.com/8hhA9uIndD — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) March 16, 2022

The main catalyst for that Super Bowl title is MVP winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is seen as arguably the best quarterback in the NFL after only 3 seasons starting. His talent and arm strength are other worldly. It’s this talent which has led to a 10-year, $503 million contract extension.

Compared to quarterbacks like Tom Brady who rely on their cerebral skills and methodical style of play, Mahomes is a gunslinger who can make the hardest throws into the smallest windows. When it comes to arm talent, Mahomes is a tier above all.

On Ward’s new team, Trey Lance is getting ready to start his first season in the NFL. Lance, like Mahomes, also sat and watched his first year while the starting quarterback took the team to the playoffs. The expectations for Lance are through the roof as the 49ers have a Super Bowl caliber team that has been knocking on the door.

Charvarius Ward jokes that Patrick Mahomes and Trey Lance are both “light skinned great quarterbacks”

With offseason practice starting up and player introductory conferences coming to an end, Ward was asked “if there are any similarities between Patrick Mahomes and Trey Lance?” Naturally, the media is interested in seeing if Lance might have an MVP caliber season like Mahomes.

Ward’s reply to this question was, “Patrick (Mahomes), both of them going to be great quarterbacks, they light-skinned great quarterbacks, that’s the similarities.” These comments were taken both ways by the fans.

Some said that Ward seems to be optimistic for the upcoming season, citing that he believes both to be great quarterbacks. Other fans are not too happy with these similarities because if both quarterbacks being light skinned is a notable similarity, then the 49ers might be in trouble.

