Patrick Mahomes shows off with ‘$1 million plus’ jewelry collection that would make watch enthusiasts jealous

Patrick Mahomes III collection of watches includes highly exorbitant pieces along with numerous rare Rolexes.

Saying Patrick Mahomes III is very good at football is an understatement. In his first season starting, Mahomes took home the regular season MVP and the following season claimed the Super Bowl MVP. However, his on field spectacles might not be the most eye catching aspect of Mahomes.

After signing a $500 million dollar extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, Quarterback Patrick Mahomes III has an excess of money to spend on his hobbies and outfits. One of Mahomes interests lies in collecting watches.

Mahomes has inked a lucrative contract with Adidas that supplies him with all the shoes and cleats he needs. Mahomes dressing style is also nothing too out of the blue. On gameday, he can be seen pulling up to the stadium in a clean suit. However, Mahomes’ ice on his wrist is one that catches the eye of many people.

Whether it is gameday or a casual night out or a photoshoot, Mahomes is usually spotted wearing an expensive watch. It is pretty self explanatory that Mahomes takes a special interest in collecting watches, especially Rolexes.

Patrick Mahomes III Watch Collection Costs Upward of a Million Dollars

Mahomes’ wrist is always on watch as he often wears a variety of watches to any given event. A special occasion calls for a special watch for Mahomes.

At the 2019 NFL Honors Show, Mahomes was seen wearing a Rolex Yacht Master II. Mahomes made sure to look his best while accepting his league MVP award. This watch sells for $22,000 to $30,000 on the market.

After winning the Super Bowl in just his second season as a starter, Mahomes was seen partying it up during the parade with another Rolex Yacht Master II. This one is worth nearly $50,000.

And finally, the watch that Mahomes has been seen wearing to games multiple times this past season. This gold Rolex Daytona “Rainbow” Ref. 116595RBOW was last sold on the market for a whopping $520,000.

