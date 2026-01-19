Patriots News: Drake Maye Defends Six Fumbles in Last Two Games, Sends ‘Prayers’ to Bo Nix

Drake Maye’s second NFL season has been filled with breakthroughs, and on Sunday, he guided the New England Patriots to a 28–16 victory over the Houston Texans to secure the franchise’s first AFC Championship appearance since 2018. But the snowy afternoon at Gillette Stadium was anything but smooth for the young quarterback.

Facing Houston’s top-ranked defense in blizzard conditions, Maye fumbled four times and threw an interception during a chaotic first half that featured eight combined turnovers. He was fortunate to lose only two of those fumbles, yet the miscues threatened to derail New England’s postseason run. He also had two fumbles against the Chargers last Sunday.

“Yeah, it’s easier when you’re still winning,” Maye said afterward. “I kept reminding the guys we were still ahead on the scoreboard. We made enough plays to come up with a win, and our defense helped us out a lot.”

Heavy snow and a relentless Texans pass rush led by Will Anderson Jr. made ball security a constant challenge. Maye’s first fumble in the opening quarter gave Houston prime field position, and two more followed in the second quarter before his line recovered them. Another strip in the third quarter resulted in his second lost fumble of the day.

By game’s end, Maye had accounted for three official turnovers, two lost fumbles and an interception on a last-second Hail Mary, pushing his season total to 14 fumbles, the highest in the NFL.

Despite the struggles, Maye delivered when it mattered most. He threw three touchdown passes, including a 7-yard strike to Stefon Diggs and a highlight one-handed grab by Kayshon Boutte on a 32-yard dagger that sealed momentum for New England.

The Patriots’ defense intercepted C.J. Stroud four times and forced five turnovers overall, carrying the team through the sloppiest stretches.

New England now heads to Denver to face the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CBS). With Bo Nix sidelined, the Patriots are expected to see former Patriot Jarrett Stidham under center.

Meanwhile, the QB also addressed Bo Nix’s injury during the post-game presser. “They are great people, great Christians. Obviously, the news—it was heartbreaking for what a player he is, and a guy he is. Just know, praying for Bo,” Maye said about the Broncos QB’s ankle injury.

“I know he’s gonna bounce back,” he added, noting that their previous college matchup brought out the best in him. With Bo Nix missing the action, the odds favor Maye to take the Patriots into the Super Bowl.