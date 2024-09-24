Give the Same Criticism to Joe Burrow: Richard Sherman Explains Why Brock Purdy Should Be Respected For His Craft

On left- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) and on right- NFL announcer and former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. Credit-ayne Kamin-Oncea and oe Nicholson-Imagn Images

You have to feel for Brock Purdy, who despite his near-perfect performance couldn’t take the 49ers to the finish line against the Rams yesterday. Playing without Kittle, Deebo, McCaffrey, etc, the former Mr Irrelevant made it work only for his receivers to let him down.

Advertisement

However, the haters remain doubtful and critical about his elite talents and ability to be the top QB in the league. Richard Sherman called out those people, urging them to respect him and give him his flowers.

During an episode of the Richard Sherman podcast, the former 49ers cornerback praised Purdy, calling his Week 3 performance against the Rams a “statement game,” where he proved himself as a top-five quarterback.

Sherman noted that Purdy faces harsh criticism when he doesn’t perform without his full arsenal of offensive weapons—unlike other elite QBs, such as Joe Burrow, who don’t receive nearly as much scrutiny when they fall short of expectations:

“If you give him the same criticism, then please give it to Joe Burrow. Please give it to every QB that you think is elite, who has not played that way because he’s playing that way and you don’t want to give him credit.

Sherman went on to say that other top quarterbacks are consistently praised and rarely criticized, while Purdy faces the opposite treatment, even when he plays well.

“Don’t tell me Tee Higgins is hurt. That’s why Joe Burrow is playing the way he did because that’s asinine. Because you’re saying he’s only special if he has Higgins, Chase, and all these weapons.”

Sherman pointed out that there are QBs in the league who are playing at a high level but don’t get the credit for it because of perceptions around them. Some of the highest-paid QBs have failed to show up this season while guys like Purdy are playing at an elite level.

Brock Purdy threw for 292 yards along with 3 TD passes and didn’t turn the ball over once. He also rushed for 41 yards. However, he couldn’t stop the 49ers from losing 27-24 against the Rams. The Niners are now 1-2 for the season