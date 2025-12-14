“People Called You a Traitor”: Fernando Mendoza’s Mother Recalls Tough Career Decision That Helped Him as a Football Player

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is officially the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner. After capping off one of the most improbable seasons college football has seen in decades, Mendoza led what was once the second-losingest program in the country to a Big Ten title and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, while putting up elite quarterback numbers across the board.

Mendoza completed over 71 percent of his passes, threw for 2,980 yards, led the nation with 33 passing touchdowns, and had just six interceptions. He also added 240 rushing yards and six more touchdowns on the ground. For a player from Indiana, this level of production was unheard of. But for Mendoza, it was the payoff after a long, winding road filled with doubt, setbacks, and loud self-belief.

That journey was recently laid bare by someone who’s been on the QB’s side from the beginning. In a heartfelt letter published on The Players’ Tribune, Mendoza’s mother, Elsa, opened up about her son’s path to the top, including moments when even his teammates made him out to be a traitor.

Elsa started by touching on something that had always set Mendoza apart. Confidence. She recalled a moment when Fernando was just seven or eight years old, shown on the jumbotron at a basketball game. And instead of shrinking, he danced and danced without hesitation, owning the moment. The same confidence followed him onto the football field and never really left.

But the road was far from smooth. Mendoza was slotted as QB4 early on, buried on the depth chart before high school even began. Still, he kept grinding.

And when he realized he was not going to reach his ceiling at Belen Jesuit Prep, he made a tough call. He transferred to Christopher Columbus High School, betting on himself to grow in a pro-style system. That decision, however, came at a price.

“You switched schools for 10th grade, which really came at a cost. A lot of your friends disowned you for a while,” Elsa penned. “People called you a traitor … it broke your heart. But you knew what you wanted, so you made the difficult choice.”

The adversity was only getting started, though. During COVID, just as Mendoza was beginning to take off and eye a potential state championship run, the season was canceled, as Elsa remembered. At that point, the future Heisman winner was labeled a two-star recruit, with no Power Five offers to cling to.

Still, he refused to give in. After countless camps, long days on the road, and nonstop grinding, Mendoza finally earned an opportunity at Cal. Even then, he arrived as a lightly recruited prospect and did not see much playing time early on. Off the field, though, he stayed locked in, enrolling at the Haas School of Business and earning his bachelor’s degree in just three years.

After redshirting in 2022, Mendoza went on to take over as the starter in 2023. He later transferred to Indiana to play alongside his brother while pursuing an MBA at the Kelley School of Business. From there, the rest is history.

Now a Heisman winner, Mendoza has filled up the stat sheet, played with edge and resilience, and backed it all up with a journey that scouts will love. He arguably has a strong chance to go No. 1 in the next NFL Draft, or at worst, top three. He still has to declare, of course, but one thing is certain. We, fans, will be watching closely as this story carries over to the next level.