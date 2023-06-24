1 Month Before Signing $16,400,000 Rookie Deal, Patrick Mahomes Was Scarily Robbed At Gunpoint 2 Weeks After Being Drafted

Patrick Mahomes signed his rookie deal worth $16.4 million (according to NFL.com) in 2017, but just a month before that milestone moment, he was robbed at gunpoint in Texas. It was a scary moment for Mahomes, but luckily, the Chiefs quarterback faced no harm and was left uninjured from the incident. Guns are a sensitive issue in the U.S., and it’s a good and very fortunate thing that nothing happened to Mahomes. The incident also came just two weeks after he was drafted.

Police reports from the time indicate that the event happened to be random, and it wasn’t like Patrick Mahomes was targeted because he was drafted and was an NFL quarterback. Of course, Mahomes was somewhat of a legend in Texas, leading the Texas Tech team to great heights during his tenure there. It resulted in him going 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, with quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Deshaun Watson, almost laughably picked ahead of him.

Patrick Mahomes Escaped From Gunpoint Robbery

On May 15th, 2017, reports came out that Mahomes had been involved in a robbery attempt. Texas police confirmed the fact that the robbery was random and that the suspect likely had no idea who he was robbing.

According to details, Mahomes and his friends were coming back from a baseball game when the suspect pulled into the driveway with them, blocking them in. He then acted like he was armed, demanding property from Mahomes and his friends.

Mahomes and his friends obliged, but after the robber left, they were able to provide details about the suspect and his vehicle, allowing police to track him down. Two suspects, Michael Pinkerton and Billy Johnson were arrested.

Sergeant Darrell Coslin spoke about the incident. “The suspect then demanded property from the four victims and after the robbery was complete he got in his vehicle and left the location,” he said. “No one was injured. At that point in time we received a 911 call reporting the incident. We had a deputy respond to the location. After obtaining the suspect’s vehicle information and the suspect’s description, deputies were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle a short distance away. The property from the victims was found in the suspect’s vehicle so it was recovered.”

Ted Crews, the Chiefs VP of communications also acknowledged that it was lucky nothing happened to Mahomes as he said the Chiefs were “thankful that Patrick and everyone involved are safe because that’s what’s important.” The story and statements come courtesy of ESPN.

For Mahomes, this incident marked a busy time during his life. He was drafted just two weeks earlier, and now he already had to deal with a robbery. A month later on July 20th, 2017, Mahomes was signing his rookie contract, a $16.4 million deal that was fully guaranteed along with a $10.1 million signing bonus.

Mahomes Has Come a Long from His Rookie Deal

Since 2017, Mahomes has taken massive strides in the NFL. Of course, he didn’t even really play in his rookie year, starting only one game at the end of the year as he red-shirted Alex Smith.

The next year, he would throw for 5,000+ yards and 50 touchdowns, joining Peyton Manning as the only two quarterbacks to do that along with winning MVP.

Mahomes has won two Super Bowls, and two Super Bowl MVPs, and added another MVP to his cabinet. His young career is just getting started, and yet, he’s already seen the highest of the highs in the NFL world. Graduating from his rookie deal, Mahomes signed the biggest contract in NFL history, a 10-year, $503 million deal, as per FOX Business.

He absolutely deserves every single penny of that contract. He’s the best quarterback in the league, and he hasn’t even reached the prime years of his career yet. It’s crazy to think about.