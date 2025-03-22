Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Reveals the Sexiest Thing About Him, and It’s Not His Football Skills

Apr 23, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners former player Baker Mayfield shares a moment with his wife Emily as his statue is unveiled during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After five forgettable seasons with three different teams, Baker Mayfield faced the daunting task of filling the GOAT, Tom Brady’s shoes, in Tampa Bay. And boy, did he rise to the occasion. He led them to the postseason twice and even secured a playoff win. The transition was smoother than anyone expected. But as far as his wife is concerned? His football skills aren’t the real turn-on.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, it’s not Baker’s back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons or his three-year, $100 million contract that stands out most to Emily Mayfield. Instead, it’s his unwavering faith in God and Jesus Christ.

She just shared a clip on her Instagram story of Baker opening up about his religious side in a recent interview, adding a heartfelt caption to express her admiration.

“Sexiest thing about this man is his faith,” she penned, accompanied by a blue heart.

Emily Mayfield loves her man ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Uzh6HwIM2 — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) March 22, 2025

What exactly did Baker say to have his wife fawning over him on social media? It was a long monologue about the Bucs QB’s faith.

“I’d say that Jesus is obviously the son of God, but it is grace, it is perfection,” he told Sports Spectrum.

“Somebody that sacrificed everything that gave us this opportunity to live life and for me when you say he’s your lord and savior you proclaim it whenever you can but he’s the reason we’re here and the story of Jesus walking among the flesh, the only perfect man. And to be sacrificed on the cross and die for our sins forever and when you accept that grace, it’s an unbelievable feeling.”

The Bucs QB has never been too open about his faith, but he’s from Austin, Texas, and went to school in Oklahoma—one of the most openly religious regions in the United States. Emily, too, also largely kept her beliefs private.

That said, this isn’t the first time she’s shared a glimpse into their spiritual side. In 2023, the couple shared that they attended the NFL’s Pro Athlete’s Outreach (POA) program. It’s a faith-based marriage conference that gathers like-minded couples to talk about Jesus. Emily shared that the conference gave her and Baker a much-needed “reset” in their marriage, and ever since, it’s become an annual tradition for them.

The POA website states on its homepage, “We are Pro Athlete’s Outreach and exist to unite a community of pro athletes and couples to grow as disciples of Jesus and positively impact our spheres of influence.”

They have stakes in the MLB, NHL, and NFL. Upon entering the NFL section of the site, you can see images of Kirk Cousins, Christian Kirk, and Russell Wilson. They’ve been established since 1971.

It’s great that Baker and his wife find comfort in attending the conference every year. It seems to have helped Baker’s mindset. Plus, a getaway with your significant other is always a good idea. The conference takes place at an undisclosed beachside location, making it a perfect retreat for couples.