“People Crushed Him”: Ryan Clark Gets Real About Nick Sirianni and Dan Campbell’s Press Conferences

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has proven to be one of the best at his job in the NFL. Sirianni has compiled a 48-20 (70.6%) regular season record in four years as Philadelphia’s head coach. The Eagles have won five playoff games under his guidance and are aiming to win their first Super Bowl with Sirianni next Sunday when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark recalled Sirianni’s hiring on the latest episode of The Pivot podcast. The 13-year NFL veteran discussed the unique first impressions Sirianni and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made during their initial press conferences. Clark believes it’s a lesson in letting people prove their worth through actions more than words.

“Two of the most successful coaches in the NFL had questionable press conferences. Everybody laughed at Dan Campbell… Nick Sirianni looked like he wrote his words and forgot what the hell he wanted to say… and people crushed him… we all laughed at what these dudes did. And now look at them.”

Campbell went 3-13-1 in his first year coaching the Lions. He has rattled off three consecutive winning records and back-to-back playoff appearances since then, culminating in a dominant 15-2 display this season. Sirianni, meanwhile, continues dealing with criticism despite Philadelphia’s impressive work. One of Clark’s colleagues isn’t standing for the hate anymore.

Pat McAfee Show blasts Nick Sirianni’s critics

Pat McAfee has many different personalities on his namesake studio program. One of them, Ty Schmit, is an Eagles fan. He re-enacted one of Sirianni’s press conferences earlier this year and maintains support for his head coach amidst constant grumblings from the fanbase as a whole.

Last week, following Philadelphia’s 55-23 trouncing of the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship, Schmit spoke on Sirianni. He dismissed the notion Sirianni’s job is easy because the Eagles have a strong roster. He believes Sirianni’s track record speaks for itself and that it should be praised, not bashed.

“What does this guy need to do before he gets just a modicum of respect? Just an ounce… no one gives him any credit. No one thinks he does anything. He’s a head coach in the NFL for the best team in the NFC… it’s crazy that he still is talked about the way he is.”

Sirianni isn’t lauded as an offensive mastermind like Andy Reid. He maintains a sort of CEO role in the locker room, akin to John Harbaugh for the Baltimore Ravens. That may not be appreciated to the degree it should be, but that can change in the blink of an eye. A Super Bowl LIX triumph sounds like the perfect mechanism for him to get the universal respect he deserves.