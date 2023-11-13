“Looks More Like a Super Bowl”: Christian Horner Lays Out Red Bull’s Obstacles and Strengths Ahead of Inaugural Las Vegas GP

F1 heads to Las Vegas for one of the most anticipated races in recent history. Teams and drivers are excited but also wary of the challenges that lie ahead. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner for one, is unsure of what’s to come, but also laid out his predictions from the Las Vegas GP, which he compared to the Super Bowl.

Horner, like others, is worried about the cold weather in Las Vegas. Evenings in November can get quite cold, so maintaining tire temperatures could turn out to be very difficult for the drivers. Regardless, Horner does not see it as a huge challenge, as he labeled the track’s layout as ‘simplistic’.

“The layout of the track, how should I put it, is simplistic,” said Horner as per GP Blog. “But Montreal is too, and that also results in great races. ”

The Las Vegas GP is unfamiliar territory for every single team. Hence, it will be interesting to see how they cope up with the challenge of driving in one of the most glamorous outings in F1 history. Horner for one, is looking forward to the spectacle.

Christian Horner looking forward to a “Super Bowl” type spectacle

Horner, like others, is in awe of the glitz and glamour that Vegas potentially has in store for them. Of course, their primary objective will be to perform at their best, but the Red Bull team principal admitted that the whole affair does not feel like Formula 1.

“In the run-up to the race, it looks more like a Super Bowl than a Grand Prix,” he said. “I expect it to be a great show for Formula 1, but the most important thing is that as a sporty spectacle it delivers results and a great race.”

Horner and Red Bull can approach the Las Vegas GP with a very clear mind. Red Bull has sealed their constructors’ title win already, and Max Verstappen himself has secured yet another world title.

The only thing worth fighting for as far as Red Bull is concerned will be Sergio Perez’s pursuit of holding on to P2. The Mexican driver will be looking to confirm second place before heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi just a week later.