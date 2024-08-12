mobile app bar

Turki Alalshikh Dubs Shakur Stevenson ‘Outlaw’ After Hinting at Huge Fight Plans

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Turki Alalshikh Dubs Shakur Stevenson ‘Outlaw’ After Hinting at Huge Fight Plans

Shakur Stevenson and Turki Alalshikh

Credits: IMAGO/Instagram

Shakur Stevenson is a free agent after his Top Rank deal ended recently and is now actively looking for replacements. Amidst rumors of Matchroom and Eddie Hearn looking to sign him, it would seem Turki Alalshikh has jumped the gun. The Saudi Arabian minister responsible for all mega fights in the country is interested in getting Stevenson to the peninsula.

Stevenson met up with Alalshikh recently. The minister to the Saudi Royal Court then sent out a cryptic tweet and even gave the New Jersey native a new nickname.

“Just met with my brother @ShakurStevenson. I have given him the nickname Shakur “Outlaw” Stevenson…I’m waiting for someone to respond that I’m bad for boxing”

 

Meanwhile, despite his enthusiasm, Alalshikh has faced a lot of criticism recently from the likes of Canelo Alvarez, who refused to meet the promoter as he was focused on his next fight.

Alalshikh of course did not take it very well and clapped back at the champ accusing him of ducking the David Benavidez fight.

In typical Canelo fashion, the undisputed champ held no lunches as he responded to the Saudi Arabian minister.

Alvarez explains Alalshikh situation

Alvarez will take on Edgar Berlanga next during Mexican Independence Day weekend, as is tradition. Although it is not the fight fans wanted, it is the fight Alvarez sought. And this is why he didn’t want to meet with Alalshikh.

In a recent interview with FightHype TV on YouTube, the Mexican spoke about his decision and explained why he didn’t want to entertain anything else at the moment.

“I’m focused 100% on my fight and I don’t really care about it….I’m a 100% focused on this fight and I can’t talk about other fights.”

As it so happens, Alvarez has also claimed that Alalshikh could GTH since he only wants to work with him on his own terms as he didn’t need the money!

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a content writer for The SportsRush. He is an avid MMA fan who has been following the sport since 2016 and learned to mix his expertise on the sport with his talent for writing to become a content writer. He has been curating articles for close to three years now and has worked for a number of reputable companies. He is a semi-professional football player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Read more from Allan Binoy

Share this article

Don’t miss these