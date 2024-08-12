Turki Alalshikh Dubs Shakur Stevenson ‘Outlaw’ After Hinting at Huge Fight Plans

Shakur Stevenson is a free agent after his Top Rank deal ended recently and is now actively looking for replacements. Amidst rumors of Matchroom and Eddie Hearn looking to sign him, it would seem Turki Alalshikh has jumped the gun. The Saudi Arabian minister responsible for all mega fights in the country is interested in getting Stevenson to the peninsula.

Stevenson met up with Alalshikh recently. The minister to the Saudi Royal Court then sent out a cryptic tweet and even gave the New Jersey native a new nickname.

“Just met with my brother @ShakurStevenson. I have given him the nickname Shakur “Outlaw” Stevenson…I’m waiting for someone to respond that I’m bad for boxing”

I’m waiting for someone to respond that I’m bad for boxing ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GzRhRiAwYA — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) August 12, 2024

Meanwhile, despite his enthusiasm, Alalshikh has faced a lot of criticism recently from the likes of Canelo Alvarez, who refused to meet the promoter as he was focused on his next fight.

Alalshikh of course did not take it very well and clapped back at the champ accusing him of ducking the David Benavidez fight.

In typical Canelo fashion, the undisputed champ held no lunches as he responded to the Saudi Arabian minister.

Alvarez explains Alalshikh situation

Alvarez will take on Edgar Berlanga next during Mexican Independence Day weekend, as is tradition. Although it is not the fight fans wanted, it is the fight Alvarez sought. And this is why he didn’t want to meet with Alalshikh.

In a recent interview with FightHype TV on YouTube, the Mexican spoke about his decision and explained why he didn’t want to entertain anything else at the moment.

“I’m focused 100% on my fight and I don’t really care about it….I’m a 100% focused on this fight and I can’t talk about other fights.”

Canelo Álvarez really said “ Fuck Turki ” if they want to work with me it will be on my own terms not there’s #boxing

Credit @fighthype on YT pic.twitter.com/oz1jrvf88r — Calls (@IAMRealCalls951) August 7, 2024

As it so happens, Alvarez has also claimed that Alalshikh could GTH since he only wants to work with him on his own terms as he didn’t need the money!