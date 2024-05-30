Pittsburgh Steelers QB1 Job: Arthur Smith’s Offense is Tailor-Made for Justin Fields, Veteran Safety Reckons

The quarterback competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields for the starting role with the Pittsburgh Steelers is heating up as the new season draws near. As the regular season inches closer, the competition is only intensifying – and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick has a spicy take on how it will all unfold.

During a recent segment of “ESPN NFL Live,” Riddick and Booger McFarland discussed “Who will be the Steelers’ QB1 by the end of the season?” Riddick presented a clear picture of what he believes will unfold in Pittsburgh.

While the seasoned Russell Wilson may take the first snaps, Riddick argued the scales will eventually tip in Justin Fields’ favor. Why? Because the Steelers’ offense is designed to elevate Fields’ game to new heights.

Harking back to his glory days in Tennessee, where he masterminded Ryan Tannehill’s renaissance en route to 2019 Comeback Player of the Year honors, Smith is set to conjure that same offensive wizardry in Pittsburgh. Riddick breaks it down:

“They run the football, they change the launch points, they use play-action, they use the dynamic running ability of the quarterback to their advantage, but it’s just one quarterback, and the best runner on the field for Pittsburgh will be Justin Fields.”

Riddick envisions a two-quarterback system unlike anything the NFL has witnessed before. But it won’t be a timeshare of mediocrity – this will be a calculated, methodical offensive onslaught, with the more mobile Fields emerging as the point man to spearhead the assault.

As the season progresses, Riddick is convinced Smith’s creativity and Fields’ unparalleled athleticism will form a paradigm-shifting partnership. So, while Russell Wilson may be calling the signals early, the Black and Gold faithful would be wise to buckle up for the Justin Fields experience, is what the veteran safety reckons.

Russell Wilson is Open to The Idea of Special Packages For Justin Fields

From an outsider’s perspective, the quarterback situation in Pittsburgh might seem like an all-out battle royale between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. But behind closed doors, the two talented signal-callers and the Steelers’ brass have their sights set on a unified, forward-thinking strategy.

Recently, Wilson made it clear he wouldn’t oppose the idea of Fields getting sprinkled into the offensive game plan in specialized packages designed to maximize his elite running abilities.

#Steelers Russell Wilson said he wouldn’t have an issue if there are packages for Justin Fields. He said it’s ‘all about the team & us winning & it would strike fear in defenses’ — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) May 29, 2024

While the Steelers haven’t committed to any specific schematic wrinkles involving Fields just yet, they have solidified Wilson’s role as the incumbent Week 1 starter under center. The team was quite vocal on assuring Wilson upon signing Justin Fields that his status wouldn’t be jeopardized.

Deploying Fields in specialized change-of-pace packages is viewed as a potential boon for Pittsburgh’s attack. Moreover, with Wilson’s full endorsement, the Steelers are poised to embrace an audacious offensive approach headlined by two elite quarterback talents.