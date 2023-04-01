“Russell Wilson, More Like Young Dwayne Johnson”: Broncos QB’s Style & Diction are Similar to That of “The Rock”?

Russell Wilson is one of the most optimistic figures the NFL world has ever seen. His transfer to the Broncos last year was the biggest news of the season. However, he had such a disastrous 2022 season that several experts ended up calling his $245 million deal with Denver the worst transaction in recent sports history.

‘Let’s Ride,’ which used to be Wilson’s go-to slogan, quickly turned into a meme as internet trolls left no stone unturned when it came to bashing the veteran quarterback. However, despite all this, Russell seems confident about his chances of making a thumping comeback in the upcoming season.

Dwayne Johnson and Russell Wilson aren’t that dissimilar after all

Wilson is very vocal when it comes to expressing the motivational thoughts that always seem to surround his head. However, some even call this habit of his an extremely cringey one. Right from sharing Steve Harvey’s motivational quotes on Instagram, to using super heavy words mid-game while communicating with his mates as if he is in the middle of an actual war, Wilson often gets attacked for being a bit too cheesy.

While some also like Wilson’s style of doing things, there is a special set of people on Twitter who think that Russell’s style is in fact quite similar to that of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s. In their defense, Wilson does seem to have a heavy voice, quite similar to ‘The Rock.’

Russell Wilson, more like young Dwayne Johnson 🤣 https://t.co/WyuXOFmmat — Shubham Bhargav (@shubhbhargav21) April 1, 2023

He sounds like Dwayne Johnson playing Russell Wilson in a Disney original film https://t.co/uFi235ZAXd — Bradley ! (@bhickman_12) December 4, 2019

Dwayne Johnson is the Russell Wilson of actors — Nicholas (@NicholasJLevi) October 20, 2022

What the fck is Russell Wilson’s ethnicity? Looks like a little Dwayne Johnson — Christopher Farinas (@SpiderBear1) December 24, 2012

Moreover, a while ago, one of Dwayne’s old photos had gone viral on social media in which he was looking a lot like present day Russell Wilson. Their hairstyle, mannerism, and in fact their smiles also looked a bit similar in the pictures. While the two stars are drastically different when it comes to physical stature, it appears as if they are not too different from one another if we take other factors into consideration.

‘The Rock’ & Russell Wilson believe in giving back to the community

There is one more factor which unites the two athletes, their passion when it comes to giving back to the community is unmatched. Russell Wilson, as per Federal Tax Records, spent around $600,000 in 2020 and 2021 in charitable ventures. Moreover, along with his wife Ciara, the veteran QB donated around a million meals to the less fortunate during Covid times.

Similarly, Dwayne Johnson also utilizes every opportunity to give back to the community quite efficiently. A massive football fan who couldn’t excel in the field, Johnson donated $1 million to the University of Miami a few years back so that they could improve their football facility.

Moreover, the Hollywood hunk, in total, supports around 12 charities including the likes of “I Have a Dream Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Parkinson Society Maritime Region, and Red Cross.”