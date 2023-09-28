“People Wanna See You Fall”: Aaron Rodgers Gets Honest About the ‘Deion Sanders Chirping’ After Oregon Loss

Deion Sanders had a stark rise in fame with the Colorado Buffaloes’ winning streak. However, the buzz of their loss to Oregon reverbed much louder. Aaron Rodgers who himself has faced the music of the critics many times in his career, believes that people want to see Coach Prime fall.

Advertisement

In his latest appearance at the ‘Pat McAfee Show’ this Tuesday, Rodgers shared some honest thoughts on the Coach Prime buzz. The negative publicity came especially after Deion’s 42-6 loss to Oregon. As one can expect, Coach Prime’s first loss of the season attracted a lot of different opinions from the CFB community.

Aaron Rodgers Wants Deion Sanders to Stay True to His Beliefs

Aaron Rodgers has a clear perspective on how public perception and media attention can lead to both, support and criticism. He acknowledged this at the ‘Pat McAfee Show’ saying that attention is common around someone like Deion Sanders. He highlighted that all the negative press around Sanders is a case of classic overreaction.

Advertisement

“It’s a classic overreaction on so many levels. I mean it’s great for it’s great for the media these days. Deion has created a lot of buzz and when you’re creating that much buzz people wanna see you fall” the veteran QB said. Aaron Rodgers also highlighted some completely separate viewpoints about Coach Prime.

“So one guy can take one position and says ‘oh what’d he say it wasn’t that bad’ and the other guy can say something else ‘oh it was disrespectful to Colorado’ and ‘it was you know all about the clicks’. You know he’s ripping on Deion and Colorado for clicks” Aaron claimed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1706721842612879605?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rodgers mentioned Dan Lanning’s “playing for clicks” statement about Deion which created much negative publicity for Coach Prime. Sanders, however, took the loss sportingly, promising to perform better ahead.

Aaron Rodgers Adds to Potential Reasons Behind Deion Sanders’ Critique

Aaron Rodgers noted that Sanders has succeeded in creating a substantial amount of excitement through Colorado Buffaloes. However, he suggested that there can be a downside to such heightened media attention. He pointed out that when someone like Deion Sanders garners buzz, some quarters of individuals don’t like it as much.

Advertisement

Rodgers offered his appreciation for immensely successful Deion Sanders further in a conversation, noting that he remains true to his commitment. He elaborated that Sanders holds his principles and beliefs strongly and takes ownership when things don’t work out his way.

“I applaud Deion because he sticks to the guns and because he talks the talk, he walks the walk, and he owns it when they get beaten. He’s brought up a lot of excitement to the conference of Champions so I’m excited for him. His kid is a great player,” the Jets QB stated.

Coach Prime’s iconic personality and charisma have charmed everyone, including great players like Aaron Rodgers. While not many great wins come without challenges, Colorado Buffaloes’ success speaks volumes of great leadership.