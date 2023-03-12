Patrick Mahomes’ Notorious Brother Jackson Once Faced the Wrath of a Fellow TikToker for His Inappropriate Behavior

Over the years, fans have felt that the younger brother of the Kansas City Chiefs star QB had rained on his parade. Patrick Mahomes, who is fond of his family, shares a healthy relationship with his younger brother Jackson Mahomes. However, recently the TikTok star attracted a lot of negative attention when his eyebrow-raising behavior came to the surface.

Fans were shocked when they learned that Jackson Mahomes was getting investigated for sexually assaulting a restaurant owner. Although the 22-year-old has caught a lot of flak for his unappetizing behavior online, this is something far more serious. And now, to make matters worse, additional material has emerged that paints him in a negative light.

Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother sinks deeper into the swamp of allegations

In a July 2020 video, a fellow TikTok personality who was also a friend of Jackson Mahomes shot a short video with him. In the video, Ashley Newman slapped Mahomes after he put his hand around her bare waist.

Though the two laughed it off, Newman, who wore a cropped top, hit on his face again because Mahomes kissed her on the top of her head while stooping. Fans did not support his behavior. One user said, “Don’t touch her like that.”

Jackson’s problematic TikTok did not age well

Problems did not end there for the younger Mahomes. The brother of the lead quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs is facing heavy scrutiny for what he allegedly did with Aspen Vaughn.

The 40-year-old owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge submitted a video that showed a man who was allegedly Jackson Mahomes. He grabbed her by her throat and forcibly kissed her. This not only happened once but twice.

Here's video of that scumbag choking Aspen Vaughn in her office. pic.twitter.com/ONqrvukpfw — Tony (@Tony_AG) March 4, 2023

The police are not only looking at her claims but also of a 19-year-old waiter whom he pushed. According to TMZ, the server was shoved out of a private dining area where Jackson and his friends were dining. The unnamed server smelled w*ed and tried to stop them.

The police did not arrest Jackson Mahomes yet, although his attorney spoke out. Brandan Davies, his lawyer, said that his client was innocent and did nothing wrong. His team has enough evidence to prove that he had no hand in the act.

