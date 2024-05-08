After WR’s ‘I Want to Stay in Miami’ Comment, Tyreek Hill Encouraged to Reunite with Patrick Mahomes

Two seasons in, Tyreek Hill has played his career-best football for the Dolphins with 20 TDs with 3509 receiving yards in this time frame. A few days ago, the Miami Dolphins WR appeared on the Around The Bar podcast and expressed his desire to retire in Miami. However, Ocho thinks Hill should reconsider those hopes.

After Tyreek’s statements elated Miami fans, Chad Johnson threw a wrench into their hopes by sharing his gut feeling that Hill would return to the Chiefs. “I don’t see why it can’t happen. I know how I would like to see him finish. I would like to see him finishing in Kansas City,” said Chad Johnson on the latest episode of Night Cap. Unfortunately for Dolphins supporters, Shannon Sharpe also supported Johnson’s gut.

Shannon alleged that Tyreek’s statement was a hackneyed statement for a sports professional. He cited Tom Brady and Brett Favre’s example and said how such lovey-dovey statements come before things go sour.

“You think Tom Brady wanted to retire in New England? Yes or No? You think Brett Favre and all those guys before it soured with the team, they wanted to leave?” asked Sharpe.

The duo iterated that almost all athletes wish to retire from the same team they started off their careers with, but things aren’t always so rosy. Chad further doubled down on his gut feeling, sharing his gut feeling tells him that Hill will have one last rodeo with Mahomes.

“I guarantee you, I’m not sure how it’s gonna happen, I’m not sure when it’s gonna happen because Tyreek got a lot of traction left on the tyres to play. He got a lot to play but for some reason, I think when things end here in Miami, I have a feeling he teams up with Pat Mahomes one more time and they make another run at it together.”

Regardless of Tyreek’s statement being a fan appeasement activity or not, it’s unlikely that he will end up with the Chiefs again. Here’s why.

Why It’s More Likely That Tyreek Hill Will Stay in Miami

For starters, Tyreek Hill has never had as much on-field success with the Chiefs as the Dolphins. The Miami ecosystem values him as their top player and thus centers the team around him which might never happen in the Chiefs for Hill. He loves this appreciation for his abilities by the Dolphins team and acknowledged this as a reason why he would love to stay in Miami forever:

“But Miami is a great city, man. I love the team I play on, love the guys in the locker room, love the head coach, love the GM. So that means sign me. I love all you guys so much, I want to stay in Miami forever, man. Keep me there.”

The second reason for Hill to not go to the Chiefs is the presence of Rashee Rice, rookie Xavier Worthy, and Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown. While it’s unclear what the future holds for Rashee Rice, and if Xavier is worthy of the hype around him, the Chiefs’ stance is clear that they want to invest in young WRs.

Moreover, with the important role Travis Kelce plays in the offense, Hill’s return as a veteran might lead to conflicts on and off the field. Hence it doesn’t make sense for Tyreek Hill and the KC Chiefs to team up again.