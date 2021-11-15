“Pete Carroll just pull out his 2002 BlackBerry?”: Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have head coach confused on a challenge call

Sometimes in the rush of trying to get a challenge flag out, coaches will throw whatever they want. Pete Carroll might have found the most interesting object, spurred by Russell Wilson not getting anything going on offense.

The Packers currently has a lock on the Seattle Seahawks, leading them 17-0. However, neither team has really found a groove on offense all game long and it’s led to turnovers on both sides of the ball.

On one particular play, the Aaron Rodgers fumbled the ball, and it looked like he didn’t clearly recover the ball, landing in the hands of a Seahawk defender. However, the officials ruled it in favor of Green Bay leading to one of the most interesting challenge calls in NFL history.

Pete Carroll chucks his flip phone as a challenge flag, Russell Wilson can’t get it going

Getting a challenge flag out was the first thing on Pete Carroll’s mind as soon as that play happened, and definitely for good reason. The Seahawks certainly looked like they had possession, and so it made sense for Carroll to go for the challenge.

Perhaps not realizing it, Pete Carroll had a very interesting choice of object to throw.

What did Pete Carroll pull out of his pocket instead of a challenge flag 😂

pic.twitter.com/UB2cETmkIy — PFF (@PFF) November 14, 2021

There were definitely a lot of jokes made after that play as it’s definitely not everyday you see an NFL head coach pull a flip phone out of his poclet and chuck it as a challenge flag.

Pete Carroll pulled the burner out pic.twitter.com/qSHOrlOMnw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 14, 2021

Pete Carroll didn’t have a challenge flag, so he threw his FLIP PHONE YOU OLD MAN I LOVE THIS. pic.twitter.com/Bl6zkPmfyQ — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 14, 2021

Pete Carrol just pull out his 2002 BlackBerry? — JoeyGPG (@JoeyGPG) November 14, 2021

While Carroll’s challenge call was entertaining, the rest of the game for the Seahawks hasn’t been. They haven’t put up a single point on the scoreboard, Wilson only has 122 yards on the day so far with two interceptions. In a crucial NFC matchup, the Seahawks just couldn’t find anything.

