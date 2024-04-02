Peyton & Eli Manning Hilariously Disclose the Production Team Of MNF ManningCast Involving Kirk Cousins, Christian McCaffrey and Others

Ever since Peyton and Eli Manning started Omaha Productions and subsequently the ManningCast, the world has gotten to know their hilarious side. ManningCast has substantially changed the way we watch our beloved game of football. Instead of going for the stereotypical and boring video analysis, the Manning brothers have added another element by inserting interesting stories about football and its history with the help of NFL Films.

Throughout the season, as hosts of Monday Night Football alongside Peyton and Eli, the Manning brothers have consistently entertained their fans with witty skits featuring appearances from NFL stars. Maintaining that spirit of humor and banter, Omaha Productions recently shared a hilarious compilation on Instagram. The video showcased behind-the-scenes moments of all the NFL stars, expressing appreciation for the fictional production team behind MNF ManningCast.

The hysterical video delved into the concept and subtlety of the production process, wherein the featured NFL stars gave instructions to Peyton and Eli Manning on how to act, what to say, and how to explain the play. However, instead of sticking to simple instructions, the Manning brothers are shown deliberately deviating from the script, messing up, and causing chaos with their jokes, and quips. Meanwhile, a few other stars are seen sitting inside the control room, chiming in and getting frustrated and annoyed with Peyton and Eli’s antics.

The stars featured in the video include Christian McCaffrey, Ja’Maar Chase, Cam Heyward, Kirk Cousins, Ray Lewis, Dalvin Cook, Trevor Lawrence, TJ Hockensen, Justin Tucker, and Justin Jefferson.

This isn’t the first time the Manning brothers have brought joy to the fans with one of their hilarious videos. They did something similar during the start of the season when they released a clip of them auditioning for the ManningCast.

Fans Reacted Hilariously as the Skit Reminded Them of An Earlier ManningCast Auditions

Fans couldn’t contain their laughter and appreciated the effort on the part of the Manning brothers and all the stars involved in the show. Most claimed they loved the show and that the Manning Brothers were the best. They also asked the Manning Brothers to keep up the good work and appreciated the producer for getting the best out of Peyton and Eli.

Likewise, a few fans also stated that they are eagerly waiting for the next season and thanked the brothers for filling their Monday mornings with laughter.

Others chimed in and commented,

While the recent post was a wrap-up video, fans might remember that ManningCast posted a similar clip at the start of the season, that revolved around auditions to hire a third host for the show.

In the video, Peyton and Eli interview a bunch of football stars, comedians, celebs, etc, asking weird and hilarious questions and eliciting equally comical responses from the stars involved. Many who appeared in the recent skit were also present at the auditions.

The ManningCast has received a Sports Emmy Award in the Outstanding Live Sports category in 2022 and ESPN has since extended the show to cover the Monday Night Games for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Omaha Productions are now worth $400 million and ESPN has further increased their collaboration with the entertainment company to use a similar format of sportscasting in other sports.