Peyton Manning and Eli Manning Decode Matthew Stafford’s Incomplete Pass in Rams’ 27-9 Win Over Vikings: “No Way You Can Say That’s a Throw”

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts on the bench against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One play can be the difference between winning and losing in the NFL. An unlikely offensive conversion, turnover or bad penalty call can shift momentum on a dime. And if the Manningcast hosts are correct, the Minnesota Vikings drew the short straw on a pivotal incident during Monday Night’s 27-9 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Leading 10-3 early in the second quarter, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford lost possession of the ball as he was being sacked by Vikings defender Jonathan Greenard. Minnesota scooped up the loose pigskin and returned it for a touchdown to make the score 10-9. However, after review, officials ruled Stafford tried shoveling the ball to wide receiver Puka Nacua, resulting in an incomplete pass.

Is this an incomplete pass or a fumble by Matt Stafford? pic.twitter.com/yF3kQmRDDe — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 14, 2025

Every Manningcast panelist – Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Bill Belichick – disagreed with the call. Their immediate reaction as the play unfolded was that Stafford had fumbled. Eli Manning was particularly confident in the ruling standing after review.

“Stafford’s saying he threw it… that’s not a throw, right?… no way you can say that’s a throw.”

Peyton Manning agreed, saying, “if you’re gonna pitch it, you’ve got to extend it.” Belichick anticipated the call being overturned and lit into the NFL for being an “offensive league” after his prediction came true.

“It’s an offensive league. … There’s no rules to help the defense in the NFL. You can get away with that and call it an incomplete pass.” @OmahaProd —Bill Belichick on Matthew Stafford’s incomplete pass. pic.twitter.com/q2zeXZNHPK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 14, 2025

Most viewers understand why the play was ruled an incomplete pass. For better or worse, Stafford shoveled the ball forward. The bigger issue, in Twitter/X users’ minds, was Los Angeles avoiding an intentional grounding penalty for Stafford’s move.

That’s a weak call but it is the correct call Stafford didn’t fumble because he clearly threw it forward on his down It should’ve been intentional grounding — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) January 14, 2025

Stafford was looking at the ground. If that’s not a fumble how’s it not at least intentional grounding? The officials can review one but not the other. Dumb. — Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) January 14, 2025

Unsurprisingly, Peyton, Eli and Belichick weren’t the only former NFL figures to assess what transpired.

J.J. Watt chimes in on Vikings’ overturned touchdown

Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, knows what good NFL defense is. Unlike the Manningcast crew, he believes officials called the controversial Stafford play correctly. He credited Stafford for pulling off a “brilliant” stunt.

Brilliant play by Stafford to avoid the sack. Also crazy. Also should be intentional grounding.

(It isn’t, as the rule is written now, I know) But still brilliant. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 14, 2025

However, one commenter showed Watt’s claim about intentional grounding was incorrect. They used the NFL’s rulebook to back their assertion.

Literally had zero percent chance at catching that, Stafford couldn’t even see him. He just tossed it to avoid the sack pic.twitter.com/jNLjPTQEie — Taylor (@TUlm24) January 14, 2025

Stafford’s attempted pass clearly went in Nacua’s direction. That said, it’s difficult to argue Nacua legitimately could have caught the ball. And if that’s the case, there should have been a flag for intentional grounding.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, the referees disagreed. And hours later, their unexpectedly tremendous campaign came to an end. Meanwhile, Stafford and the Rams will battle the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional round next Sunday. Kickoff for the contest is 3:00 p.m. E.T. on NBC.