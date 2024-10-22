Peyton Manning Asks How the Bucs Can Stop Derrick Henry, Bill Belichick Recommends “Game Tackle”

Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Derrick Henry has been a phenom this season with over 90 yards in the last four games. And today’s match-up against the Bucs has just fueled his presence on the field. Thus, Peyton Manning, like several Bucs’ fans, wondered — how can this force be tackled? Well, Bill Belichick, answered the query.

Sitting down with the Manning brothers to discuss the MNF game as the Ravens clash against Baker Mayfield-led Bucs, the veteran coach gave a two-word reply on how to stop Henry. He said:

“Game tackle. Get a lot of people there. Can’t rely on one guy.”

According to the coach, if there was one team that could tackle the RB, it was Tampa Bay. In the first quarter, they looked decent while dealing with the Derrick-Lamar duo. However, as the 2nd and 3rd quarters rolled in, the game seemed to be slipping away from their hands.

The plan that the 8x Super Bowl Champion coach had suggested was to keep Henry off the edge, where there’s too much space as they did against the Bills. They would have to keep the ball inside as much as possible in a tackle box and not allow the Ravens’ offense much space to run.

While the running looked quiet initially against the Buccaneers, the 81-yard run proved how dominant he can be on the gridiron. He recorded the phenomenal 5th fastest speed by a ball carrier this season at 21.72 MPH.

Derrick Henry reached a top speed of 21.72 MPH on his 81-yard run, the 5th-fastest speed by a ball carrier this season and the 3rd-fastest of Henry’s career. Zyon McCollum hit 21.85 MPH in pursuit of Henry to save a touchdown on the play.#BALvsTB | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/RB2Vpf0bNS — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 22, 2024

This is also the 3rd fastest of Derrick Henry‘s career. Zyon McCalum eventually stopped him at 21.85 MPH speed to save a touchdown on the play. Interestingly, this powerful run from the RB in the third quarterback has helped him join an elite club.

Derrick Henry adds his name to the list of legendary players since 1991

The 81-yard run from Derrick Henry not only helped him set his individual record but also aided him in adding his name to the record books at the league level. After today’s match, the running back, per Doug Clawson, is among the players who have the most 50+ yard runs since 1991.

The number totals to 18. Other names on the list include former Vikings RB, Adrian Peterson (25), Barry Sanders (24), and others. This isn’t the first time the Ravens’ star has stunned everyone with his running skills.

In the week 4 game against the Bills, Henry outplayed the Buffalo defense and contributed an 87-yard touchdown. It was the longest in the franchise’s history. Apart from this, he holds other records to his name as well.

These include the longest run from scrimmage, which was 99 yards in 2018, and 4 runs of over 80+ yards in his career, one of the highest in the league.