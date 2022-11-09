Peyton Manning & Eli Manning’s Mother Olivia Once Revealed Why She Chose To Visit Her Youngest Son Over Peyton For Thanksgiving Feast

Olivia Manning, wife of Archie Manning and mother of NFL legends, Peyton and Eli Manning, may have an easy life, but she still has to make difficult decisions, such as which of her sons to spend Thanksgiving with as they have lived in different states.

Thanksgiving is a national holiday seen in the United States and several other countries. It began as a day of thanksgiving for the blessings of the harvest. It is celebrated by almost everyone in America, and NFL legends are no exception.

This Story is from 2010, when reporters stopped Olivia Manning at the airport and inquired about her plans for Thanksgiving, including whether she would be spending it with, Peyton or Eli. Back then, both individuals were living and playing in separate locations.

Also Read: Tom Brady 100k Yards: How Many Passing Yards Does Tom Brady Have In His Career?

Olivia Manning Spent 2010 Thanksgiving With Eli

Olivia Manning was in a tough spot because she had to spend Thanksgiving with one of her two extremely successful and well-known children because they both lived in different parts of the country.

Therefore, who does she choose? Peyton Manning, who is 6’5″ “laser-rocket arm, 230 pounds a Two Super Bowl rings or 6’4” Eli Manning “with a goofy demeanor, 220 pounds, and Two Super Bowl rings.

Yeah, Eli Manning was her choice. Olivia and Archie fled to New York to spend the holiday at their Hoboken home with their youngest son, former Giants gunslinger Eli.

“We’ll have a nice crew,” said Olivia, because Eli invited some single teammates and Abby’s sister also lived in the area. She had claimed that she and her daughter-in-law had developed an easy rapport over menu planning.

“Abby and I are really good friends. We have such a great relationship,” said Olivia, of her daughter-in-law, who Eli married in 2008 after they met at the University of Mississippi.

“We’ve done this before, and we know exactly how to do it. Abby ordered a Cajun fried turkey and corn soufflé from Neiman Marcus, and we exchanged emails over the menu,” Olivia had added.

Also Read: Packers Fans React To Aaron Rodgers 3 Interception Game, Call For MVP To Retire