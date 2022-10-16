Peyton Manning Once Received Heaps of Threat Letters From Ole Miss Rebels Fans When He Left Them For Tennessee

Veteran quarterback Peyton Manning’s parents once received a number of threat calls after he decided to join the Tennessee Volunteers instead of Ole Miss.

Peyton Manning is one of the finest quarterbacks to ever play the great game. He belongs to a family of athletes and the man sure lived up to the expectations he was brought up with.

Manning started off his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts in 1998 and played for them for well over a decade. Peyton guided the Colts to a Super Bowl title win before joining the Denver Broncos in 2012.

He had a short but wonderful stint with the Broncos as well and ended his NFL career with another Super Bowl title victory. All the fantastic seasons in the NFL and several outstanding investments have enabled Peyton to earn heaps of cash.

Moreover, he is also associated with a number of top tier brands that have also added greatly to his net worth. However, Peyton’s journey to the top wasn’t as easy many might think.

Peyton Manning’s Parents Received Threat Calls & Letters After He Joined Tennessee Volunteers

Peyton went to Isidore Newman School in New Orleans where worked incredibly hard to rise through the ranks. His hard work paid off and he went on to guide his team to a 34-5 record in three seasons winning several awards and rewards along the way.

His numbers were incredibly impressive due to which, as many as 60 colleges, including his father’s alma mater Ole Miss recruited him.

While everyone was expecting Peyton to join Ole Miss, he surprisingly opted for the University of Tennessee Volunteers. As a result, Peyton and his parents ended up receiving innumerable angry letters and threat calls from Ole Miss fans.

Peyton would have been under a lot of pressure when he first started off for Tennessee. However, he kept on climbing up the ladder. He excelled in academics and guided his team to innumerable wins as a quarterback as well.

As a result, in 1997, he was elected to the Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the Phi Beta Kappa Society and he won the National Scholar Athlete Award as well.

Back to 2022, Peyton has been retired for a while but the man has still kept himself relevant through the ManningCast and is also seen providing his services as a host at several events across the world.

