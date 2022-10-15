Peyton Manning Themed Knoxville Saloon Is Filled With Veteran Quarterback’s Old High School Letters & a Personally Approved Menu

A very special Saloon dedicated to NFL legend Peyton Manning has been gaining a lot of attention lately.

Peyton Manning is one of the most well-known quarterbacks to ever play the great game. He started off his NFL journey in 1998 and was active till 2015.

Roped in first by the Colts, Peyton played for the Indianapolis-based franchise for 13 years. He guided the franchise to a Super Bowl title before moving to the Denver Broncos.

In his final season in the NFL, Manning won yet another Super Bowl becoming the first starting quarterback to guide two franchises to the coveted title.

Apart from being an incredible quarterback, Peyton is also known for his outstanding business sense. The man has amassed a massive fortune with the help of some really smart investments.

Peyton Manning is a cultural phenomenon in Knoxville, Tennessee

Although he has been retired for quite some time, Peyton knows how to stay relevant which keeps his market value high. He is incredibly famous all across the world but people of Knoxville, Tennessee probably showers more love on him than any other famous personality.

Actually, during his college days, Peyton played for the Tennessee Volunteers Football Team and achieved insurmountable success. In fact, Tennessee decided to retire Manning’s number (16) and even named a street leading to the Neyland Stadium after him.

As it turns out, near the University of Tennessee campus, Saloon 16 has been gaining a lot of attention and the reason is Peyton Manning. In his honor, the restaurant is dedicated to his life and is filled with Manning memorabilia.

You can find Peyton Manning’s old high school letters being used for decor in the Saloon. In fact, every dish in the Saloon has a special Peyton Manning touch.

“It was really important to Peyton that he honored teammates, people at UT, and family that really helped and supported him during his time here and he really thought that was a great way to show appreciation,” Calvin Winfrey, Executive Chef at the Saloon said as per wvlt.tv.

“So things like the chicken wings are named after a couple of offensive linemen. A lot of the menu was personal to him and very important that he wanted certain people,” Winfrey added.

Indeed, a tribute like this shows the kind of cultural impact Manning has had on the people of Knoxville.

