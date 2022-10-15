Josh Allen Career Touchdowns: After Surpassing Peyton Manning in Total TDs in First Five Seasons, Bills QB Eyes Dan Marino’s Record

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has surpassed Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for total touchdowns in first five seasons.

Josh Allen has made a name for himself at the highest level. He recently managed one of the biggest comebacks of his career against the Ravens. He helped the Bills overturn a 17-point halftime deficit against the Baltimore-based franchise.

Since the second and third weeks of 2011, when Ryan Fitzpatrick started for the Bills, it was Buffalo’s first comeback victory of that margin or more.

After that win, Allen scored as many as 4 touchdowns in his next clash against the Steelers surpassing Peyton Manning for total TDs in the first five seasons of the Super Bowl era. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback was fifth on the list with 147 TDs.

QBs in playoff history with 5 Pass TD, 0 INT, 80% comp pct in a game 2022 Josh Allen vs NE

2010 Kurt Warner vs GB

2004 Peyton Manning vs DEN pic.twitter.com/wxy1JHcKAi — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 16, 2022

Allen would have to score 21 touchdowns in his final 12 games of the 2022 season to break Dan Marino’s NFL record of 171.

Josh Allen Has Had a Tremendous Season Thus Far

The two quarterbacks’ approaches are completely different because Manning hardly ever scrambled outside of the pocket. Manning has just 556 running yards and nine rushing touchdowns in his first five seasons. Josh Allen, meanwhile, has 2,508 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground.

Allen has significantly improved since the Buffalo Bills selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and the majority of his 148 career touchdowns have come in the last three seasons. Allen scored 46 touchdowns overall in 2020 (37 throwing, 8 rushing, and 1 catching), and 42 touchdowns overall the previous year.

QBs with 700+ passing yards, 6+ TDs, and 0 INTs in the 1st 2 weeks of a season: • Peyton Manning (2013)

• Tom Brady (2015)

• Patrick Mahomes (2019)

• Josh Allen (2020) (via @Stathead — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 20, 2020

Allen’s previous season was his best and looking at how he has played in this season thus far, it would be fair to say that the Buffalo Bills made the right call by drafting Allen in 2018.

Allen has scored 151 TDs so far in his NFL career and the number will only go up in the future. He is all set to take on Mahomes’ Chiefs in his next clash and we can expect an absolute humdinger.

