Peyton Manning Shot Sales Up by $14 Million for American Co. with Just One Sentence in 2016

It’s hard to believe that it has been eight years since Peyton Manning retired. Capping off his illustrious journey with a 2nd Super Bowl victory in 2016, the 5-time MVP delivered a fairytale ending and his retirement brought tears to the eyes of many fans. However, it also sparked a financial windfall for a certain American Company, whose sales surged by $14 million in response to the Sheriff uttering his parting words.

Advertisement

Manning’s talent and competency as a player were on full display in Super Bowl 50. With rumors of his retirement swirling around, it didn’t surprise many when CBS’s Tracy Wolfson asked the then 39-year-old his plans for the future following the fairytale ending. During the interview, Manning announced his departure from the NFL.

Amidst an emotional farewell, Manning delivered a memorable parting dime unrelated to retirement. The two-time Super Bowl Champion unexpectedly announced plans to celebrate the conclusion of his career with copious amounts of Budweiser, a statement that resonated far beyond the football world.

“I’m gonna drink a lot of Budweiser tonight, Tracy. I promise you that.“

167 million people heard him mentioning the Anheuser Busch brand, sparking speculation that the brand has signed a deal with Manning to endorse their product. But the company denied paying him a dime for mentioning their name.

As it turned out, Peyton owned a part of Budweiser’s distributorship in Louisiana. In a single stroke of genius, he made himself and the company millions. The moment showed the popularity of football in America and the benefit of playing the position of QB in the NFL.

It gave the company an immense word of mouth that is not possible organically. The moment also highlighted Manning’s business acumen, propelling him into the world of business, which continues to grow at an astonishing rate every year.

Peyton Manning has huge dreams for his business empire

Even with a net worth of $250 million, Peyton Manning isn’t content with the growth of his business empire and has big plans. As per the Sun, Omaha Productions, which the 5-time MVP started in 2016 in Denver, has now reached a valuation of $400 million following outside investment.

But Manning plans to make it into a billion-dollar company and it won’t come as a surprise that he might just do that in only a few years. The production company has expanded its reach in every possible area of sports, creating entertaining content and shows such as the alternative MNF broadcasts.

The popularity of his ManningCast has helped him get big names on the show such as Patrick Mahomes, Barrack Obama, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, among others. Peyton has also produced and created docu-series like “Quarterback” and “Receiver” with Netflix, and “Full Court Press” with ESPN+.

There is also speculation that “the Sheriff” is planning to use his increasing wealth to get into the owner’s box by becoming a minority or part owner of an NFL Franchise, preferably the Broncos.