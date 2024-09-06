Peyton Manning Won’t Mind If Caleb Williams Breaks His Infamous Interception Record

There’s always hype around QBs selected 1st overall in the draft, and it was no different for Peyton Manning in 1998 or Caleb Williams in 2024. The Bears plan to start their prized pick right away, hoping he can make an immediate impact and lead them to the playoffs.

However, Peyton wouldn’t mind if his rookie season ends up resembling Manning’s more than that of players like Herbert, Cam Newton, etc. In fact, he would even want the rookie sensation to challenge the 5-time MVP’s infamous interception record.

During his appearance on Pat McAfee Show, Manning asserted that he’s pulling for a rookie QB like Williams or Daniels to break his rookie interception record. He wants the teams to leave their rookie QBs in there even when they throw multiple picks because that’s how they will learn and well, clean the stain on his name.

The Hall of Famer believes that with 17 games, his infamous record could finally fall. However, bring a former Broncos QB, he doesn’t want the rookie QB, Bo Nix to break his infamous record.

“I like to get that interception record that I hold broken. I don’t want Bo Nix to break it. But the QB in Chicago or Washington, I’m still pulling for it. I have to get that off my QB resume. You think with 17 games, somebody is going to break it.”

Nobody is breaking that interception record Peyton #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TlfPeHRk8x — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 6, 2024

Manning threw 28 interceptions in his rookie season and has held the record ever since. He, however, also threw most TD passes as a rookie. Being such a famous prospect, he endured criticism for his arm strength, mobility, and inability to understand when to get rid of the ball.

However, coach Jim Mora stuck by him and the next season, while TDs remained the same at 26, the INT count came down to 15 and he threw for more than 4000 yards his second season.

Manning stated that it took a whole season to figure out that it’s okay to throw the ball away when the defender rushes at you rather than throwing the ball into the double coverage. But he learned by being in there and making those mistakes.

Eleven QBs were drafted in 2024 and six of them went in the 1st round. Of those, only three will start right away. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Bo Nix are QB1 for their respective teams. The other three 1st rounders- Drake Maye, Michael Penix, and JJ McCarthy won’t start at least for a season.

Williams will debut against the Titans, Daniels will play the Buccaneers and Nix will open his account against the Seahawks.