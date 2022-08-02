Peyton Manning’s $248.73 million fortune and fifth richest man Bill Gates are changing sports security in a massive way

Peyton Manning is an NFL legend, and he earned a lot of money during his playing days. Now, he’s teaming up with Bill Gates to use that money in a positive manner.

The legendary quarterback enjoyed a career people dream of having. He retired atop the passing game, finishing his career ranked first in passing yards in NFL history. Brady and Brees overtook several of his records, but they definitely can’t compete with Manning’s 2013 season.

That season is the best season by any quarterback ever. In 2013, he threw for an NFL record 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns, leading the greatest offense in history.

All in all, Manning threw for 71,940 yards, third all time, and 539 touchdowns, third all time. To add on, Manning retired with two Super Bowl victories under his belt.

In his career, Manning earned $171.7 million with the Colts and made an additional $77 million with the Broncos making for a total career earning of $248.73 million.

Peyton Manning teams up with Bill Gates to change sports technology

Manning has kept busy even in retirement. In 2021, Manning joined the fifth richest man in the world, Bill Gates with an estimated net worth of $109,9 billion, to invest in Evolv Technology, a security company.

Evolv went public last July with a plan in place to change security at sporting events. The company sells software that can detect if someone is someone is carrying a gun, knife, or another weapon, as per CNN.

Fans and guests won’t have to go through security gates or metal detectors, but instead, scanners using artificial intelligence will sort out what each person is bringing to the event.

The innovation can drastically cut down on wait times and lines, and it can also scan body temperature which may be essential given how the Covid-19 pandemic rocked the world.

Six Flags and the Chicago Cubs started using the technology. With Manning and Gates backing the company, it should gain a lot more popularity and Manning and Gates serve to profit.

