Philadelphia Eagles NFL Schedule 2024: Where to Watch Jalen Hurts and Co.?

The Philadelphia Eagles look to put the disappointment of the 2023 season behind them as they travel to Brazil for their season opener against the Packers at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo. This game will be the first of the weekend and will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock. However, fans in Philadelphia can tune into NBC10, while those in Green Bay can watch the game on NBC26.

Advertisement

Brazilian Eagles fans can catch the game on CazeTV, RedeTV, and ESPN Brazil. Those outside the U.S. can watch via NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

Following their season opener against the Packers, the Eagles take on the resurgent Falcons at home in week 2. The team will then travel to New Orleans and Tampa in Weeks 3 and 4 to take on the Saints and the Bucs, respectively, followed by a bye week in Week 5.

In the next three weeks, the Eagles will face the Browns at home and play the Bengals away in Weeks 6 and 8. Between those games, they will have their first divisional matchup against the Giants in Week 7. In Week 9, the Birds will take on the Jaguars before heading to Dallas for their Week 10 showdown. In Week 11, they will face the resurgent Commanders, followed by a long trip to the West Coast to play the Rams.

They face the formidable Ravens on the road in Week 13, and following the trip to Baltimore, the Birds will play consecutive home games against the Panthers and the Steelers in Weeks 14 and 15, respectively. The Eagles close out the season with games against the Commanders, Cowboys, and Giants.

Philadelphia has arguably one of the easiest schedules among all teams this year. They are middle of the pack, facing opponents with a .491 winning percentage. However, based on their opponents’ projected wins for 2024, they have the 24th-best schedule.

If we go by the strength of their schedule based on the QB talent they are playing against, their schedule ranks 18th with an average QB tier of 2.73. According to the Athletic, they only play one tier 1 QB in Joe Burrow. The Eagles play six of their games against Tier 2 QBs, which include Jordan Love, Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott(twice), and Kirk Cousins.

Other than that, the Birds face five Tier 3 QBs and five Tier 4 QBs.

While Peacock covers the Packers game, all other games will be available on Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube. The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to easily clinch the division ahead of the Cowboys this time around.