Philly Corner Puts Social Media Analyst in His Place After Derogatory Comments About Late Khyree Jackson

Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson (6) on the sidelines after a timeout during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Oct. 15, 2022. Syndication The Knoxville News Sentinel

The NFL world suffered a devastating loss yesterday after a fatal car crash claimed the life of Khyree Jackson, a former Oregon Ducks corner, who was selected by the Vikings this NFL draft. Jackson was just 24. However, while everyone was mourning this tragic loss, a self-proclaimed transfer portal expert known as Rico Knows made some disgusting comments about the late Khyree Jackson, sparking a storm on social media.

Advertisement

In his two-minute TikTok video, Rico brought up unconfirmed and alleged details about Jackson’s past that someone with basic decency would refrain from. Without even checking his facts, the social media analyst went as far as to cast shade on Jackson for being out at night, something that, in Rico’s eyes, invites trouble.

If that wasn’t enough, Rico mocked the fans who were sending condolences to Jackson’s family, dismissing it all as ‘make-believe’ and ultimately labeling Jackson as a troubled human being. Not so surprisingly, the NFL world didn’t react kindly to Rico’s comments. For instance, CB Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles reposted Rico’s video and wrote,

“Could’ve kept that shit to yourself!”

Could’ve kept that shit to yourself! https://t.co/lkegstn4Nu — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 6, 2024

Star wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who spent two years with Jackson in Alabama and then last year at Oregon, also expressed his frustration with the video, stating that Rico is just a ‘keyboard warrior’.

“Bro is goofy and y’all gave him the attention to even be posting BS like this I’m tired of you no life computer warriors that don’t know anything about someone but got the most to say someone tell bro get a life”

Fans were also disgusted, with many expressing regret for following Rico and watching his videos, while others called for his permanent de-platforming. This appears to be materializing too, as the social media analyst is now rapidly losing followers. Arguably, a small victory amid a tragic incident.

Known Details of Jackson’s Heartbreaking Accident

The accident that tragically resulted in the untimely death of Khyree Jackson involved three cars, according to a statement released by the Maryland State Police. The fourth-round pick was in the front passenger seat of a maroon Dodge Charger, driven by his former high school teammate Isaiah Hazel, with Anthony Lytton in the rear of the vehicle.

Then, Cori Clingman, 23, of Upper Marlboro, driving a silver Infinity, attempted to change lanes and collided with the Dodge Charger and a Chevrolet Impala. While Clingman and her two passengers were unhurt, as was the driver of the Impala, the Charger veered off the right side of the roadway and struck multiple trees before coming to a stop.

Both Jackson and Hazel were pronounced deceased at the scene, while Hazel was later declared deceased at the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Reports suggest that alcohol may have been a factor in the accident; however, charges are still pending.

A saddening loss for the football community. With a bright future ahead of him, who knows what could have been. We at The SportsRush send our heartfelt condolences to Jackson’s family, friends, and teammates.