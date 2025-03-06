Darius Slay Doesn’t Mind Joining the Washington Commanders Under One Condition

After five years, nine interceptions, three Pro Bowls, and a Super Bowl ring, star CB Darius Slay and the Philadelphia Eagles parted ways earlier this week. The 34-year-old will likely now be looking to join another Super Bowl contender — and he might have found one within the division.

The Washington Commanders were the Cinderella story of the 2024 NFL season, going from 4-13 in 2023 to 12-5 with a trip to the NFC Championship Game. Rookie QB Jayden Daniels exceeded all expectations, and the team’s early work this offseason (including acquiring Deebo Samuel for peanuts) paints a picture of a team going for it in 2025.

That situation would be right up Slay’s alley. And, despite the classic NFC East animosity shared between the Eagles and Commanders and their fans, Slay wasn’t afraid to voice how open he was to joining the division rivals.

YouTube streamer and Commanders fan Janky Rondo ran into Slay while playing Grand Theft Auto online, and Slay said he would have just one condition for joining the enemy.

“You can come in with the Commanders, I’m just saying,” Rando suggested with a chuckle.

Slay, laughing, responded, “Ay, ay now you know if the price is right now, I don’t mind. If the price is right.”

“I LOVE IT!” the YouTuber exclaimed in excitement.

Slay would actually fit pretty well with this Commanders’ secondary unit. They had the 3rd-best pass defense in football this past season after finishing with the very worst in 2023. Their five starting DBs are all 28 years old or younger, or six years or more younger than Slay.

The Georgia native could easily slide into a starting or supporting role next to Benjamin St-Juste. He might even compete with fellow veteran Marshon Lattimore for snaps on the other side while youngster Mike Sainristil holds down the slot.

Despite Slay’s comments, it seems the veteran’s most likely landing spots remain his two former teams. Detroit could definitely use him to mentor young DBs like Terrion Arnold. But also to play actual meaningful snaps for a Lions pass defense that was 3rd-worst in the league last year.

However, Slay isn’t ruling out a return to the City of Brotherly Love either.

“Nah, I’m not hurt about it. I’m not sad about it because this is what I signed up for… It’s always a possibility, though, of your boy coming back. It’s not always throw it in the back, but this time I’m just thankful enough that I could get ahead of free agency if I find me a good destination for myself… If the Eagles do something nice, they know I’d love to be back,” he said.

“I know me and Howie had a great talk… He just said we’ll see how things shake out and we will. So possibly, he might spin the block back just like he did last time. And look, he [spun] the block back and a year, two years later, Super Bowl champs. So, you know what I’m saying? We’ll see,” he continued.

What Darius Slay referred to when he said he “spun the block” was when, in 2022, the Eagles did something similar. They technically released him that offseason, but they brought the CB back on a restructured deal shortly thereafter. Slay has a great resume, a good track record mentoring younger players, and is still playing at a pretty solid level.

We’d imagine whoever lands him would likely have to pay him around $10 million a year unless he decides to take a pay cut. Especially after that talk of “if the price is right.”