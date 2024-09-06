What Happens if The Chiefs-Ravens Game Ends in a Tie? NFL Regular Season Rules Explained

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half in the AFC Championship football game. Credit- Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Ties in the regular season are rare but not unheard of. The latest tie happened on December 4, 2022, when the New York Giants and Washington Commanders finished with a 20-20 draw, settling for shared glory.

As the Ravens and Chiefs go head to head at Arrowhead Stadium, what will happen should the game end in a tie?

With the Chiefs taking a ten-point lead in the third quarter, a tie seems unlikely, but if it did tie, the game would go into a 10-minute overtime period. Before the OT begins, a coin toss determines which team will receive the ball first.

The overtime rules are designed to keep the excitement alive. If the Chiefs win the toss and score a touchdown on their initial possession, the game is over, and they claim victory.

However, if they only manage a field goal, the Ravens will get a chance to respond.

If then the Ravens score a touchdown, they win the game; but if they kick a field goal, it leads to sudden death. If they fail to score, they suffer a loss.

If the OT also ends with tied scores, both teams share the outcome.

Since the introduction of overtime in 1974, only 29 games have witnessed the rare and intriguing moment of a tied score, last seen in 2022. That season also saw the most amount of tied games in one season, which is just two games–the Giants vs Commanders matchup and the Texans vs Colts matchup.

Perhaps the most thrilling tie happened in 2014, when the matchup between the Panthers and the Bengals made history as the highest-scoring tie in NFL history, finishing at 37-37.

A thrilling 97-yard touchdown return by Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones helped tie the game late in the fourth quarter. His electrifying play was a key turning point in the match.

After both teams kicked field goals in regulation to reach the tie, the game moved into overtime. Each team had opportunities to win, but the tension escalated when Bengals kicker Mike Nugent missed a 36-yard field goal attempt as time expired in overtime, sealing the tie.