“Someone Who Hasn’t Watched Much Tape”: Coach Tony Dungy Takes a Dig at Raiders Alum for Putting Brock Purdy Below Other Playoff QBs

Former Las Vegas Raiders CEO Amy Trask is candid in her opinions on NFL playoff quarterbacks. She recently singled out San Francisco 49ers shot-caller Brock Purdy as the worst quarterback to remain in the playoffs. However, former Super Bowl-winning head coach Tony Dungy isn’t having it and expressed his dissatisfaction on X (formerly Twitter).

Amy Trask recently assessed the remaining quarterbacks in the playoff on “What The Football,”. She acknowledged Brock Purdy as good, but not in the same category as the other seven. Amy stated, “There are four games. Eight Quarterbacks. Seven terrific quarterbacks and Brock Purdy.”

Tony Dungy strongly disagreed with Amy Trask’s assessment of Brock Purdy, stating, “He leads all the QBs in completion %, yards/att, and QB rating.” Dungy, being a Super Bowl-winning coach himself, knows how impressive Brock Purdy has been with his performance this season. Moreover, what more can highlight his leadership after he led the 49ers to the NFC Championship game for the second time?

The former Colts head coach didn’t hesitate before taking a jab at Trask as well, by noting, “I think we have someone who hasn’t watched much tape. Brock Purdy has been balling all year!”

The notion that Purdy’s success is solely attributed to his supporting cast is just not fair for the level he has put up. A fan also shared a video by Jordan Palmer that had a detailed analysis of Brock Purdy’s performances, titled, “Brock Purdy is a superstar too.” Amy Trask should consider these insights.

Mr. Irrelevant played a pivotal role in leading a last-minute game-winning drive for the San Francisco 49ers against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Purdy showcased resilience despite challenging weather conditions, completing 23 of 39 pass attempts for 252 yards and a touchdown.

Brock Purdy’s Emergence as a Top-Tier Quarterback

While Brock Purdy may need to further elevate his performance to compete with top-tier quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson, he currently stands on par with the other remaining playoff quarterbacks. The comparison now turns to how Purdy fares against quarterbacks like Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield in the ongoing playoffs, with CJ Stroud and Jordan Love out of contention.

It is quite challenging to pick a better quarterback between Brock Purdy and Jared Goff this season. Goff accumulated 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions this season, in contrast to Purdy’s 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Determining the superior quarterback will likely come down to their performances in critical moments and their ability to lead their respective teams to the Super Bowl. Now let’s see how Purdy is doing against Jared Goff’s opponent in the Divisional Round. Comparing Brock Purdy to Baker Mayfield also reveals similar statistics in passing yards, touchdowns, and interceptions.

However, Purdy boasts a higher completion percentage and yards per attempt than Mayfield. Purdy also excels with a higher yards-per-attempt average when it comes to rushing. So, it’s fair to note that his performances place him on a competitive level among playoff quarterbacks.

Purdy is poised to lead his team to the Super Bowl, despite his relatively short journey since being drafted in 2022. While facing seasoned quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes presents a challenge, Purdy’s emergence showcases his ability to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the remaining playoff contenders.