“Playing safety next year so I can come row the imaginary boat”: Tom Brady hilariously announces a position change after feeling left out of a team celebration

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers kept their postseason win streak going with a dominant win against the Eagles, one that has Brady reconsidering his position.

The Buccaneers had another successful campaign under Brady as the team won a franchise record 13 wins this year, securing the NFC South crown and finishing second place in the NFC overall.

Brady himself had a career year, which is wild to say considering he’s 44 and in his 22nd season in the league, finishing first in passing yards, touchdowns, and completions.

🐐 Highest-graded QB (92.0)

🐐 5,316 passing yards (1st)

🐐 43 TDs (1st)

🐐 Most valuable player per PFF WAR Tom Brady: PFF’s 2021-2022 MVP pic.twitter.com/SXTY1bH43k — PFF (@PFF) January 13, 2022

After seeing how dominant the Buccaneers defense was, Brady was feeling a bit left out, and now, we may see the quarterback switch positions completely next year.

Tom Brady celebrates Buccaneers defense on his Instagram

Jalen Hurts was completely harrassed by the Buccaneers on Sunday. He finished the game an abysmal 23/43 for 258 yards, one touchdown and two picks. The Bucs also racked up two sacks while pressuring Hurts all day long, never letting him get comfortable.

After every Buccaneers game Brady usually posts pictures on his Instagram about his team, congratulating every aspect of his team. The Buccaneers quarterback posted about his team’s defense this week and left a little message about he felt bad he wasn’t a part of the team.

Seeing Brady on defense would surely be NFL gold. We’ve already seen everything the QB can do on offense, why don’t we see what he can do on the other side of the ball?

