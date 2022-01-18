NFL

“Playing safety next year so I can come row the imaginary boat”: Tom Brady hilariously announces a position change after feeling left out of a team celebration

Tom Brady
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
DPC Winter Tour Qualifiers China: LGD vs RNG epic match-up shows how Dota 2 has evolved over years.
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
Tom Brady
“Playing safety next year so I can come row the imaginary boat”: Tom Brady hilariously announces a position change after feeling left out of a team celebration

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers kept their postseason win streak going with a dominant win…