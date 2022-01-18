“Just don’t cuss at the screen this time, Peyton Manning”: Russell Wilson joins Eli Manning to single out ‘The Sheriff’ after he dropped an NSFW line on national TV

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were back in the booth yesterday for the latest Manning Cast, and they were joined by Russell Wilson to commentate the Rams-Cardinals Wild Card game.

The Wild Card matchup itself wasn’t too entertaining as the #4 Rams demolished the #5 Arizona Cardinals 34-11. The two teams met for the third time this year as both teams reside in the NFC West. They split the two matchups with each team winning on the road, but this time Los Angeles defended their home field giving Matthew Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr. their first career playoff victories.

The Rams will now travel to Tampa Bay next week to take on Tom Brady and the defending champions, a rematch of their regular season bout. Los Angeles took that matchup 34-24, but the playoffs are a different animal, and Tampa Bay will surely be more ready this time around.

OBJ throws a bomb to Akers. He’s doing it all for the Rams tonight. Cardinals are in trouble. #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/EavLG43OU9 — Grunt Talks NFL (@GruntTalksNFL) January 18, 2022

Also Read: “Aaron Rodgers can get the ball into places no one else can”: When Tom Brady spoke about the Packers QB’s elite ability to make game-defining throws nobody else in the NFL could

Russell Wilson hilariously reminds Peyton Manning not to swear along with Eli Manning

If you’ve kept up with the NFL this year, then you’re more than familiar with the Manning Cast. The Manning Cast isn’t just another football broadcast, no. It’s something much more. Whenever Peyton and Eli got together to talk about stories from their past, roast NFL quarterbacks, or even shake their hips like Shakira, it was always a delight and certainly a big hit. They also single-handedly doomed seven players and teams this season.

The Manning Curse: Players are 0-7 after coming on the ManningCast. — Kelce Week 1, lost Week 2

— Russ Week 1, lost Week 2

— Gronk Week 2, lost Week 3

— Stafford Week 3, lost Week 4

— Brady Week 7, lost Week 8

— Josh Allen Week 8, lost Week 9

— Rodgers Week 17, lost Week 18 pic.twitter.com/b3c3prxcyM — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 9, 2022

On the Rams-Cardinals broadcast, we were treated to another incredible moment from the Manning brothers. Midway through the game, Peyton Manning started to have some technical issues with his headset, and he couldn’t hear anything or anyone. Without realizing he was on air, Peyton let slip a word you may want to avoid using on National TV.

Peyton Manning just now on live tv: “I can’t hear shit.” There go all the Peyton endorsement deals. 🙌🙌 #NFLpic.twitter.com/21r1ae4DD9 — Dan Vollmayer (@VollmayerOnFire) January 18, 2022

Russell Wilson joined the two later on in the game, and once again, Peyton encountered a technical issue as his mic stopped working. The Seahawks quarterback quickly pounced on the opportunity to poke fun at The Sheriff.

Peyton’s mic went out and @DangeRussWilson had some advice for him 😂 “Just don’t cuss at the screen this time, Peyton.” pic.twitter.com/AEFMbXLtyR — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2022

These are the kind of moments we’ve been treated to all year, and it’s made watching MNF fooball games so much more entertaining.

Also Read: “At least the Rams are sneaking it down by the goal line unlike the Giants who sneak it in the open field”: Peyton Manning hilariously roasts the Giants leaving Eli Manning speechless