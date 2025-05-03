“Please, Aaron Rodgers, Sign With the Steelers”: Analyst Reveals Three Landing Spots for the Veteran QB

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) stands on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers is still a free agent, and it’s anybody’s guess as to where he will sign. Or if he will sign at all. One team that’s been heavily linked to Rodgers is the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Bleacher Report analyst Mitchel Milani believes it would be an ideal fit.

Advertisement

The Steelers made a splash this offseason by acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, adding him to a receiving corps that already includes George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth. Milani believes this setup plays perfectly to Rodgers’ strengths.

“Pittsburgh has the defense, they have the infrastructure, they have a solid offensive scheme, great offensive playmakers for Aaron Rodgers to thrive in a final season in the NFL,” Milani said. “It makes too much sense.”

With Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation still uncertain heading into the season, Rodgers would bring immediate experience and elevate the team’s chances to contend.

“Bring in Aaron Rodgers, bombs away. Rodgers still has one of the best arms in football. DK Metcalf and George Pickens on the outside—two absolute animals…Please, Aaron Rodgers, sign with the Steelers,” Milani urged the veteran quarterback.

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as the most likely team to sign him, Rodgers has maintained his silence on his future.

The Steelers would probably be the best fit for Rodgers at this point. Especially after the draft, there aren’t many quarterback-needy teams. And if he wants another shot at a great goodbye, he must make his decision.

Milani also named the Minnesota Vikings as a strong alternative, although the interest there seems one-sided. The Vikings are committed to second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but Milani sees potential if that situation changes.

With Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at wide receiver, Aaron Jones in the backfield, and T.J. Hockenson at tight end, the Vikings have a talented offense that Rodgers could thrive in.

Finally, Milani mentioned the New Orleans Saints as a third-best option. With Derek Carr potentially sidelined and his future uncertain, Rodgers could step in as a starter and also mentor rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, whom the Saints selected in the second round of the draft. Among all these options, which one will the “Enigma” pick?