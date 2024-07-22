Poorly Built New England Patriots Could Start Chucking Players Mid Season, Says NFL Insider

Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on the sideline during the first half against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

With no high expectations for the Patriots during their rebuilding year, they have the luxury of experimenting with various player combinations to establish their offensive identity. This approach will be beneficial when they are ready to compete. However, an NFL analyst suggests they could expedite the process by offloading certain players mid-season from what many consider the worst offensive roster in the league.

Tom Pelissero, a guest on the Rich Eisen Show, discussed the trade market for top players like Brandon Aiyuk, DeAndre Hopkins, and Davante Adams. When addressing the Patriots, he highlighted the roster’s lack of depth, noting that few players would attract significant trade interest mid-season.

One player who might be of interest is veteran QB Jacoby Brissett. The Patriots brought back Brissett this off-season as a potential starter and mentor for rookie Drake Maye. Pelissero believes that a team in urgent need of a quarterback mid-season could turn to Brissett, making him an immediate starter.

Rhamondre Stevenson could have been a trade target if he hadn’t signed a 3-year contract extension. Offensive players carry real value, but the Patriots lack quality in their ranks. While most receivers on the squad suffered from poor QB play, many feel JuJu Smith-Schuster hasn’t done enough to secure his place and could be traded even before the season starts.

Kendrick Bourne averaged more than 450 receiving yards in his three seasons. Last season, despite playing only 8 games with Mac Jones, he managed 406 yards on just 37 receptions and added 4 TDs. A strong first half with a better QB could make him an interesting trade proposition. But it isn’t just limited to New England. There are other teams with star players that could look to move on from them before the contracts run out. Case in point, Deandre Hopkins.

DeAndre Hopkins On Must Watch List

Tom Pelissero has listed DeAndre Hopkins among the players who could be traded mid-season, alongside much talked about Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams. Hopkins joined Tennessee last year on a 2-year, $26 million deal. However, he is up for another extension after the 2024 season.

Trading Hopkins mid-season could save the Titans $16 million in cap space. Considering their substantial spending during free agency, this move could alleviate some financial pressure. Additionally, they could acquire a draft pick for 2025. The Titans also brought in Calvin Ridley this season, signing him to a significant contract.

Trading Hopkins would also mean more snaps for Treylon Burks, who is entering his fourth season. However, the former Cardinals wideout was Tennessee’s best offensive player last season, racking up over 1,000 yards and 7 touchdowns, significantly aiding quarterback Will Levis. The Titans might have to make a tough decision for the betterment of their offense in the upcoming season.

Brandon Aiyuk has been the subject of trade rumors ever since he requested a move. The 49ers have been firm in their stance not to trade him, but they are in a tough spot. Things could change if a team like the Steelers, Patriots, Chargers, or Commanders offers Aiyuk $30 million and surrenders a draft pick for him.

Davante Adams could also be on the move from the Raiders after just two seasons, in hopes of winning a Super Bowl. The Las Vegas team failed to address their QB situation and doesn’t look like a playoff contender.

The allure of winning a ring and reuniting with Aaron Rodgers could see Adams move to the Jets mid-season, especially if they lose Mike Williams to injury or if Garrett Wilson struggles to step up as their WR1.