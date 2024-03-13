“Poverty Team With No QB”: Aaron Jones to Minnesota Vikings Fails to Impress NFL World

Aaron Jones had the worst year of his career in 2023. But his latest movement narrates a different story for anyone who thought he was done. In the latest development, the Minnesota Vikings have pulled the trigger on bringing Jones on board. This is a massive step as the Packers’ RB can help update the Vikings’ offense that lacked continuity this season. However, his fans seem to think he’s gotten the short end of the stick going to Minnesota.

Aaron Jones spent seven years in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers since the 2017 NFL Draft. However, his last year was marked by injuries, which affected his status as the third-best rusher in the franchise. Therefore, the Packers gave their offense a facelift with Josh Jacobs’ four-year deal, opening the gates for Jones to Minnesota.

As Aaron Jones filled in the vacancy created by Alexander Mattison’s release, it prompted fans to react to the situation. Though a few blamed the Vikings for not concentrating on their quarterback situation, others found Jones’ place in Minnesota unsettling. Amongst these, a comment stood out for referring to Vikings as a ‘poverty team’ for the missing offensive centerpiece.

Though the backlash at Vikings might seem particularly harsh, Kirk Cousins‘ exit to join the Atlanta Falcons for the next four years leaves them with a crucial void. However, Aaron Jones’ induction after 226 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Packers’ postseason provides the necessary hope.

Inside Aaron Jones’ Contract with Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones has amassed 5,940 yards and scored 63 total touchdowns, alongside his achievement of being a 2020 pro bowler. In his 97 career games, he has caught 272 passes for 2,076 yards. With such laurels to boast, the Vikings RB is expected to poach a one-year deal worth $7 million.

This is a step down from his four-year deal with the Packers, which gave him $48 million, including a $13 million signing bonus. His average annual salary touched $12 million, which points to a 40 percent dip. While this might not be encouraging, it bodes well for Jones who will bear the load after Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. Moreover, Aaron Jones is expected to bring in more energy and achieve the explosive plays that the Vikings lacked.

The move by the Minnesota Vikings has also created a $3.5 million cap space for their 11th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It would help boost their offense as the only quarterback option left with the Vikings appears to be Justin Fields, with a negligible possibility due to the Bears-Vikings divisional rivalry.