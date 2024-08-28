“Washed Running Backs”: Judgement Is Out on Dallas Cowboys’ Dalvin Cook Hire

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) during warmups before a wild card game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Dalvin Cook has found a new home with the Dallas Cowboys. After experiencing a tough season with the Jets and Ravens, which included just one start, the star running back will now share the locker room with Ezekiel Elliott, Deuce Vaughn, and Rico Dowdle. Naturally, the addition of the 29-year-old ball carrier has sparked a lot of chatter on X (formerly Twitter).

After Tom Pelissero broke the news, one fan, for instance, expressed that Cook should have gone back to the Vikings if he wanted a Super Bowl title on his resume. Similarly, another fan wittily likened the scenario to a nostalgic flashback from years ago, wishing it was 2019 all over again when both Dalvin and Ezekiel were at their peak performance.

He should’ve signed with the Vikings if he wanted a ring — Alex Matthew (Golf Legend) (@alex_golflegend) August 28, 2024

Zeke and Cook, if only this were 2019. — Alex ✭ (@Alex_Lowkeyy) August 28, 2024

A third fan raised concerns about the Cowboys signing players who may not be as impactful as they used to be:

Cowboys signing washed runningbacks pic.twitter.com/GNGov8ZGvD — That Hurts (@That_Hurts) August 28, 2024

Not all the responses were negative, though, as another fan showed faith in Cook by adding the four-time Pro Bowl winner to his fantasy football roster, hoping to see some big plays from him.

good thing I just snagged him on fantasy — bucketz (@btcBucketz) August 28, 2024

Regarding Dalvin Cook’s performance in the league with the Minnesota Vikings from 2017 to 2022, he consistently achieved over 1,000 rushing yards in four consecutive seasons. Recently, however, his struggles with the Jets and Ravens have led many to doubt if he can recreate his past magic.

In other news, as Dak Prescott patiently waits for a contract extension to come through the pipeline from the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones is pulling off controversial moves to boost the team’s prospects for the upcoming season.

Yesterday, the front office signed CeeDee Lamb to a substantial four-year contract worth $136 million. Additionally, America’s Team has been busy improving its defense by bringing in players like Jordan Phillips, Carl Lawson, and Linval Joseph. With Cook now in the picture, the Cowboys are focusing on strengthening their offense to make a deep playoff push.

With that being said, now that standout running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook both playing for the Dallas Cowboys in the backfield, it will be exciting to keep a close eye on who reigns supreme in 2024.

Ezekiel Elliott vs. Dalvin Cook — Who reigns supreme?

Elliott has gained over 8,900 rushing yards and scored 71 touchdowns between 2016 and 2022 with the Cowboys, and with the Patriots in 2023. He is mainly recognized for his toughness and skills in tricky situations, but unfortunately, injuries have somewhat affected his performance in recent years.

On the other hand, Cook is a playmaker with versatility. With an average of 4.6 yards per carry and a record, the star running back is a dual-threat player—he can make impactful plays both on the field and in the air. However, the main concerns are his down phase with the Jets and Ravens and lingering injuries. This particularly is making NFL buffs wonder whether he can go back to his prime. ​

As the Dallas Cowboys fine-tune their team lineup, Elliott’s consistent performance and Cook’s versatile skill set are worth watching out for.

Elliott is exceptionally strong and skilled at blocking to protect the quarterback, while Cook excels at running and catching the ball, providing diverse options for the team.