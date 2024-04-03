Matt LaFleur Admits He Was Caught Off Guard After the Packers Cut Aaron Jones to Sign Josh Jacobs

The Green Bay Packers have a history of shocking the world with their trades and draft picks, especially since Jordan Love’s induction in 2020. A more unexpected shift came last year when Aaron Rodgers moved to the Big Apple. But, the Packers sustained it all, remained hopeful, and gracefully landed second in their division in 2023. Though the external facade remained unshattered, Matt LaFleur had a hard time as his hope of seeing Aaron Jones return in 2024 was shredded to pieces.

In his recent conversation via Wisconsin State Journal, the Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the signing of free-agent Josh Jacobs and the departure of Aaron Jones. While he voiced his excitement about the new signee, Matt also made it very clear that he didn’t have any idea about Jones getting cut. “It kind of caught me off guard…to be honest with you,” said LaFleur.

“It happened really fast, so I don’t know all the details of that,” LaFleur further added. “I’m not involved in those types of conversations. But we were super excited,” as per NBC Sports.

Surprisingly, Jones’ final departure stemmed from a recurring pay-cut disagreement. Last year, the running back took a $5 million pay cut, downgrading his numbers from $16 million to $11 million. However, the Packers came asking for more this year, which did not sit well with the 29-year-old offensive powerhouse.

Inside the Contracts of Aaron Jones and Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs has found his new home in Green Bay after a sub-par season with the Raiders in 2023. He missed a total of four games and rushed for a career-low 805 yards. He also tallied just six touchdowns, the lowest in his five-year-long tenure in the NFL. Nonetheless, the Packers still agreed to a lucrative four-year, $48 million contract with the former Crimson Tide star.

On the other hand, Aaron Jones agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. It’s a fully guaranteed $7 million contract with a $4 million signing bonus, as per Packers Wire. Nonetheless, the club has found its set of problems in the offseason with the departure of their QB; therefore, it’s expected of them to make some moves in the upcoming draft.