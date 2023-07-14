Praying for ‘Concussed’ Lamar Jackson, Bills Mafia Once Donated $300,000 Within 48 Hours to the QB’s Favorite Charity

When it comes to raising money for charity, Bills Mafia never fails to take the center stage. Back in 2021, when Ravens’ superstar Lamar Jackson had sustained a concussion during a playoff game against Buffalo, Bills Mafia decided to pray for their rival quarterback’s well being by raising money for his favorite charitable organization.

As reported by sports and entertainment enthusiast Joe Pompliano, what started off with just $8 donations after Jackson’s head injury that he had sustained during the Divisional Round playoff game around two and a half years ago, culminated in $300,000 being raised for the children in need, that too within 48 hours.

Bills Mafia had all the reasons to celebrate after the 2021 Divisional Round clash against the Baltimore Ravens. After all, their unit, led by charismatic Josh Allen, had bulldozed Lamar’s men by 17-3 in the playoff clash. However, more than going berserk with their celebrations, Buffalo fans showed interest in praying for Jackson, who took a hard hit by two Bills’ defenders in the third quarter.

After Lamar was ruled out of the game, Ravens’ hopes of scripting a comeback vanished in thin air, and the Bills eventually completed a dominating win. However, after the game, as reported by Yahoo Sports, a Redditor sent out prayers for Lamar’s well-being, while sharing a screenshot containing the details of the QB’s favorite charity.

Soon after that, innumerable Bills fans started sharing screenshots of their donations for the Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack. Several $8, $17, $17.08 donations were made, as a mark of respect for Jackson’s jersey(No.8) and Allen’s Jersey(No.17).

This incredible gesture, which ended up helping several kids in need, that too in the time of Covid pandemic, was lauded by football fans across the world. As it turns out, this wasn’t the only time when Bills Mafia made such a heartwarming gesture.

Bills Mafia once donated $700,000 after Josh Allen’s grandmother’s demise

Back in November 2020, Josh Allen’s grandmother Patricia Allen left the mortal world. In order to show their favorite quarterback that they were with him during such tough times, Bills Mafia decided to donate as much as they could to Allen‘s charity at the Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Around $700,000 were raised by die-hard Bills fans. Greatly moved by the gesture, Allen had stated, “I can’t thank the people that donated enough, you know, for what they did, what they’ve done”. This shows the legacy of the Bills Mafia, a fanbase that will never back away from helping the ones in need.

In order to give his kind-hearted fans a chance to celebrate, Allen would try bringing out his A-game during the upcoming season.