Shedeur Sanders Reveals He Attends 2 Thanksgiving Dinners Due to Coach Prime – Pilar Sanders’ Divorce

For better or worse, there are a lot of children in the United States these days with divorced parents. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is part of that group.

His parents – Deion Sanders and Pilar Sanders – split back in 2015. Their divorce was dramatic and messy. Sanders’ holidays changed forever following the chaotic event. On the latest episode of his 2Legendary podcast, he laughed about the differences between Thanksgiving “B.D.” (before divorce) and “A.D.” (after divorce).

“Before, we was all one big happy family. Everything was fun… we had the turkey, we had everything. Now… I gotta make sure I don’t eat too much at Dad’s house, don’t eat too much at Mom’s house. I gotta make sure I balance out my stomach. A lot of kids that’s parents [aren’t] together that has to have two Thanksgivings, y’all understand what I’m talking about.”

Sanders has learned and adapted to his situation over time. Luckily, he has not missed out on his mother’s cooking since she and his father separated.

Shedeur Sanders loves his mom’s mac & cheese

Everyone has a favorite Thanksgiving food. More often than not, the side dishes become the star of the show. Stuffing is a common top choice, in part because it’s only regularly eaten at and around Thanksgiving. Potato variations – mashed or sweet – also find themselves among the most popular selections.

Sanders doesn’t subscribe to the hype around any of those options. He enjoys the turkey main course and – like 45% of Gen-Z – prefers macaroni and cheese as his main side. Like many other people, his mother’s recipe for the latter dish holds a special place in his heart.

“My mom’s mac & cheese… cause all mac & cheese ain’t the same… it’s definitely my mom’s mac & cheese.”

If Sanders were already in the pros, he may have to worry about suiting up on Thanksgiving Day. If he goes No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, he could find himself playing on Thanksgiving as a rookie like Caleb Williams.

For now, he’s able to rest and relax. He can’t pig out too much, though. Colorado’s final regular season contest comes on Friday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 12:00 p.m. E.T. The Buffaloes can still clinch a Big 12 Championship game berth – and remain alive for the College Football Playoff – with a win and help from their conference’s other contenders.