Predicting a 4-0 Start, “Karate Kid: Legends” Actor Forecasts 11-6 Season for Brock Purdy’s 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers had a rather disappointing campaign in 2024. After finishing the previous three seasons winning 10+ games and making the playoffs in each season, the 49ers finished the 2025 season with a 6-11 overall record, placing last in the NFC West.

Injuries, lack of play, and other factors led to the surprise down year, and this year’s team will look to bounce back from a surprising down season a year ago.

Joining Rich Eisen on his show, 49ers super fan and “Karate Kid: Legends” Actor Joshua Jackson spoke about the Niners’ upcoming schedule with the host. He and Eisen went through a game-by-game prediction of whether he thinks the 49ers will win or lose against their opponent.

Jackson predicted the 49ers to go back to their winning ways, finishing the season with an 11-6 overall record and a hot 4-0 start.

Here is Jackson’s game-by-game prediction for the 49ers this season:

Week 1 @ Seahawks: win

Week 2 @ Saints: win

Week 3 Home vs. Cardinals: win

Week 4 Home vs Jaguars: win

Week 5 @ Rams: Loss

Week 6 @ Buccaneers: Loss

Week 7 Home vs Falcons: Win

Week 8 @ Texans: Loss

Week 9 @ Giants: Win

Week 10 Home vs Rams: Win

Week 11 @ Cardinals: Loss

Week 12 Home vs Panthers: Win

Week 13 @ Browns: Loss

Week 14 BYE

Week 15 Home vs Titans: Win

Week 16 @ Colts: Win

Week 17 Home vs Bears: Loss

Week 18 Home vs Seahawks: Win

The 49ers will have a tough task at hand if they want to get back to the recent success they’ve had. It was a competitive division last year with both the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks each finishing with 10-7 records, with the Rams winning the division.

The Seahawks have a new quarterback in Sam Darnold, who led the Vikings to an improbable playoff run a season ago. Maybe he has some of that magic left in him to lead the Seahawks back to the postseason.

The Rams are a scrappy team, and under head coach Sean McVay, they’re a competitive team. They’re not too far removed from their Super Bowl win.

The Cardinals finished the season 8-9 last year, which was above the 49ers for third place. When Kyler Murray has a good supporting cast and when he’s playing his A game, the Cardinals, at times, can be an explosive team.

Everything will come down to Purdy as he is the leader and one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL after the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $265 million deal.

The 49ers lost many key players (Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Jordan Mason, and many others.) It will be tough to see them cracking anything above a .500 record, but Purdy has shown he can lead the team on a Cinderella run.