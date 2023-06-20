“Probably Tyreek Hill”: Tua Tagovailoa Not Wanting ‘The Cheetah’ to Babysit His Kids, Brings Back WR’s Alleged Child Abuse Case Into Light

Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Los Angeles Chargers with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins share great chemistry on the field, but a recent comment from Tagovailoa suggests that there may be certain limits to their off-field trust, particularly when it comes to babysitting his children.

According to a recent interview by Playmaker, which was taken during a charity event hosted by Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, Tagovailoa was posed with a question about whom he wouldn’t allow from his team to babysit his kids. Without hesitation, Tagovailoa responded, “probably Tyreek [Hill].”

Tyreek Hill’s alleged child abuse case comes to light after Tua’s latest comments

As one can expect, the internet sleuths wasted no time in connecting Tua’s comment to Hill’s past. Apparently, ‘The Cheetah’ had faced allegations of child abuse back in 2020. Although Hill was not found guilty, internet trolls decided not to pay attention to this fact.

On March 15, 2020, news broke that Hill was under police investigation for an incident involving his then-fiancée, Crystal Espinal, and their 3-year-old son. Apparently, his son had suffered a broken arm. Following the investigation, Hill and Espinal temporarily lost custody of their son. The Johnson County district attorney announced that a crime had taken place. Although, it was difficult to determine exactly who was responsible for it.

Throughout the ordeal, Hill maintained his innocence and expressed unwavering support for his family. In a statement released by his attorney, he emphasized on his dedication to his son’s well-being and expressed gratitude to the Kansas City Chiefs, his legal team, and his union for standing by him.

Can the Tua – Tyreek partnership churn out positive results this season?

The partnership between Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill has the potential to produce exciting results this season. In fact, as per SI.com, Hill, recognizing Tagovailoa’s pivotal role in Dolphins’ success, recently stated that the team’s fate rests on the young quarterback’s shoulders. He commended Tagovailoa’s progress, particularly in terms of leadership and his ability to rally the offense.

As it turns out, Tyreek has also set a lofty personal goal for the upcoming season. He wishes to become the first receiver in NFL history to reach a 2,000-yard receiving season. To put this in context, Hill would have to put on his dancing boots to average 117.6 yards a game for a total of 17 games in the upcoming NFL season in order to achieve the target.

As the Miami Dolphins embark on the new season, the partnership between Tua and Tyreek holds immense promise. With Hill’s exceptional skills and Tagovailoa’s continued growth as a leader elevate the Dolphins to new heights?