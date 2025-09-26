“Tom Brady Doesn’t Deserve a Lifetime GOAT Pass From Any Criticism”: Skip Bayless Doesn’t Pull Punches On TB12’s Dual Role

Tom Brady walks the red carpet on Sunday, May 25, 2025, ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Image Credit: © Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tom Brady is used to being at the centre of NFL debates, but this time it has nothing to do with his arm strength or his broadcasting abilities. Instead, the seven-time Super Bowl champion finds himself under scrutiny for balancing two high-profile roles: minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and lead NFL analyst for FOX.

The controversy erupted after Brady was recently spotted wearing a headset in the Raiders’ booth during Week 2’s loss to the Chargers. While the league later clarified that he broke no rules, critics questioned whether his dual positions create an unavoidable conflict of interest, considering his analyst role makes him a staple at production meetings with NFL teams.

Tom Brady, however, was quick to clap back. In the latest edition of his newsletter, 199, he dismissed the concerns outright, calling skeptics “paranoid and distrustful.” He further defended his stance by framing it as a responsibility rather than a conflict:

“I have a moral and ethical duty to the sport, which is why the point where my roles in it intersect is not actually a point of conflict, despite what the paranoid and distrustful might believe. Rather, it’s the place from which my ethical duty emerges: to grow, evolve, and improve the game that has given me everything,” Brady wrote.

This explanation did not sit well with longtime analyst Skip Bayless, however, as he accused Tom Brady of playing both sides for financial and personal gain.

“I have defended Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. as the GOAT for years and years and years, and I’ll defend him to my death on the football field, but he no longer plays football. He doesn’t deserve a lifetime GOAT pass from any criticism after he leaves the football field,” Bayless declared.

Calling the Patriots legend’s newsletter statement “sanctimonious hypocrisy,” Bayless argued that TB12’s Raiders investment and his FOX contract cannot coexist without compromising his integrity.

“This is a money play and a power play… He wants to own 5% of the Raiders. That’s worth $400 million. And he wants to collect $375 million to be a broadcaster for Fox. An owner sitting in the broadcast booth, you are restricted from saying anything negative about anything that’s happening on the football field. You can’t do both at once,” Bayless said.

But the veteran journalist may have crossed all boundaries when he went as far as to say Tom Brady’s headset moment was a calculated provocation:

“When he sat up there with the headset on, he knew exactly what he was doing. It was a big F-you to the league and to the network I used to work for.”

That said, not everyone is convinced the situation is problematic. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell downplayed the criticism in a recent interview, stressing that protocols are in place and teams know how to handle such scenarios. “Where’s the conflict? He’s not hanging around in the facilities. We don’t allow that,” he said.

All said and done, for now, Tom Brady remains firmly in both chairs, and the league appears comfortable with it. But as Skip Bayless made clear, the debate over whether the GOAT should have this kind of power in two roles isn’t going away anytime soon, especially when analysts like him are strongly against it.