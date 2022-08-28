“Browns found their $230 million punter”: NFL Twitter destroys Matt Araiza with Deshaun Watson comparisons after gang r*pe allegations

The Bills have decided to release punter Matt Araiza with immediate effect after he was accused of gang-r*ping a 17-year-old with two other footballers.

The world was left shellshocked after disturbing allegations were made against two San Diego State footballers and Bills punter Matt Araiza a few days ago.

A 17-year-old accused Matt and the other two footballers of gang r*ping her at an off-campus party last year. The lawsuit filed by the girl states that she went in and out of consciousness during the assault but remembers the three men physically abusing her one after the other.

Matt, popularly known as the ‘Punt God’ in college for his astounding strength and precision when it comes to kicking a football has been accused of r*ping the girl inside the house then dragging her into a room where she was assaulted again.

Twitter reacts as Bills cut Matt Araiza after r*pe allegations

As soon as more details mentioned in the lawsuit started emerging, netizens kept on getting more and more infuriated with Matt and the other two accused, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko.

Finally, the Bills decided to do what many NFL fans were asking them to. Recently, NFL Insider Adam Schefter informed on Twitter that the Buffalo Bills have decided to immediately release rookie punter Araiza.

This sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter with many hailing the Buffalo-based franchise for making the right call. However, there were few who asked the franchise to at least wait until the court’s verdict is out.

In addition to this, taking a dig at Deshaun Watson, many also declared Matt as the perfect candidate to get a $230 million contract from the Browns.

Matt’s attorney Kerry Armstrong denied all the allegations made against the punter. “It’s a shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills,” the attorney said as reported by LATimes.com.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Araiza didn’t r*pe the teen,” he added. Kerry also mentioned a witness from the party with whom his investigator had a chat. He claimed that the witness’ account contradicts the gruesome allegations made against Ariaza.

Only time will tell how this case will turn out. For now, the Bills have made it clear that they do not require the services of the ‘Punt God.’

