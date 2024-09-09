“Protection’s Gonna Be a Big Issue”: Bill Belichick Accurately Analyzed Caleb Williams’ Limitations Before Debut Game

Before the season started, the hype around Caleb Williams made fans expect the QB to have a CJ Stroud-level rookie season as the bare minimum. But the Bears QB disappointed fans with his performance, failing to score any touchdowns. And while a majority of the NFL fraternity was surprised by Caleb’s subpar outing, legendary Patriots HC Bill Belichick wasn’t.

Advertisement

On his YouTube Channel, Belichick uploaded a video yesterday analyzing the top five rookie quarterbacks of the season. Regarding Caleb, the former head coach noted a pressing concern in his play — his inability to complete long passes.

While scrutinizing all of Caleb’s plays from his preseason appearance against the Bengals, Belichick pointed out several instances where potential touchdowns were spoiled due to his inaccurate long passes.

As per the former coach, Caleb was often blinded by the Bengals rushing into him, forcing him to make errors. From making passes behind a forward marching wide receiver to throwing the ball out of bounds, Belichick had a simple solution to Caleb’s struggles — better protection.

The legendary coach argued that if the Bears want to maximize their star rookie’s potential, they need to ensure he has more time and space in the pocket. Since this is not easily achieved, Belichick noted that “protection is going be a big issue for the Bears.”

As per Belichick’s timeline, the Bears luckily have a few months to iron out this issue. Otherwise, things might go really south for the team in no time.

Belichick urges Caleb & Co. to improve in the next two months

During the chilly winters in Chicago, throwing long balls becomes even more challenging due to the high wind speed. Therefore, Belichick urged the Bears to get their act together before the winter comes blasting in.

But at the same time, the legendary NFL coach expressed his disappointment at Caleb not making the long passes, even in September when the conditions were much more favorable.

“I mean it’s fine now in August and September, but in Chicago in November and December… passing game’s going to be tough. So I think there’s some elements that are going to have to come together for him. But these are the kind of throws you want to see Caleb make… They’re really not hard plays.”

But not all is gloom and doom for Caleb in Belichick’s eyes. The coach not only praised his consistency and collegiate performances but also highlighted the QB’s quick release as another positive.

While most players would get sacked without even getting the ball out, Bill saw it as a plus that Caleb managed to release the ball before being sacked.

For the Croatian, accuracy, decision-making, and leadership are the three most important qualities in a QB. Luckily for Caleb, he is adept at 2 out of the 3 qualities mentioned.