“Proud” Aaron Rodgers Wants Young Receiver Garrett Wilson to Expand His Route Tree

The hype around the Jets and Aaron Rodgers fizzled out last season after just four snaps. Garrett Wilson was expected to elevate his game to a higher level after an impressive rookie campaign, but A-Rod’s injury derailed those plans. Now fully recovered, the QB is eager for Wilson to showcase his talent by running a variety of routes as his primary receiving option.

While speaking to the media during the final week of Jets training camp, Rodgers shared insights into what the team, and he as the QB, expect from their WR1 during the regular season.

Rodgers and the Jets want Wilson to move freely on the field, both inside and outside the slot, and to be more open. As the starting wide receiver, being more open would secure him the lion’s share of the targets.

On top of that, Rodgers wants to see the wide receiver expand his leadership role and route tree, which will not only make him a more effective offensive weapon but also create more opportunities for the QB to throw to him.

Rodgers also expressed particular pride in Wilson’s leadership within the receiving corps, acknowledging his role in setting the tone for the group. He said:

“Garett, I just want to see his leadership role continue to expand, his route tree to expand and his instincts to continue to further (develop). But I’m really proud of him.”

It seems the feeling is mutual, as Wilson is eager to catch passes from the veteran QB, just as Rodgers is eager to throw him as many passes as possible. Despite what the reports suggest, things between the duo appear to be great.

What Wilson feels about playing with Rodgers

The heated and animated exchange between Wilson and Rodgers was exaggerated and now seems outdated. The duo shares a great relationship, and when the Ohio State alum spoke with the media, he had only positive things to say about his QB.

While addressing the media last week, Garrett expressed his admiration for Rodgers’ ability to execute passes anywhere on the field. And it is this quality that helps Wilson enjoy football like a kid and gives him confidence that he’s capable of doing anything on the field.

“When you’ve got him in front of you, you’re like, ‘This dude can throw anything, he can throw it anywhere,'” Wilson said, according to the team’s website. “It’s just like for me, it feels like pure football. It feels like I’m a kid again and I can kind of believe what I see. It’s the best way to put it for me.”

That said, A-Rod and Wilson’s chemistry would be crucial to the success of the Jets offense as the franchise plans to go all the way to the Super Bowl.

The franchise has improved every aspect of their offense, adding depth to the O-Line and receiving room. To ensure Rodgers can focus on making plays from inside the pocket rather than relying on his legs, they have added two more rushers alongside Breece Hall.

The season opener against the San Francisco 49ers will be a true test of the team’s mettle, revealing whether they are merely good on paper or genuine contenders.