Proud Dad Tom Brady Reveals He Picks Up His Children, Attends PTA Meetings: “The School Gets Used to Me Going There”

Tom Brady has been busy for half of his life, tearing it up in the NFL. The 23-year NFL veteran quarterback has won a record of seven Super Bowls while appearing in 10 and has nearly every important passing/quarterback record.

During his playing career (like many NFL players), Brady had kids along the way, and is a father to three children. His three children are: John Edwards Thomas “Jack” Moynahan (born August 2007), Benjamin Rein Brady (born December 2009), and Vivian Lake Brady (born December 2012).

Now that he’s been retired from the NFL for a few seasons, Brady is doing other things in his life, such as serving as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, as a Fox Sports color commentator. His retirement from the gridiron means he has a lot more time to be involved in his kids’ lives now.

Joining popular YouTuber Jake Paul on his YouTube channel, “Impaulsive,” Brady spoke to Paul and co-host Mike Majlak about a number of topics, including parenting. Brady revealed that he does pick his kids up from school and that the schools have now become used to his presence and don’t act star-struck.

“The school gets used to me going there…I don’t run the PTA but I just try to be ‘Dad.’ I try to introduce myself as , ‘hey, I’m Benny’s dad, I’m Vivy’s dad.'”

Speaking to Paul and Majlak about parenting, Brady detailed a few more important things he’s learned about parenting along the way. He noted that it isn’t good to be an insulating parent, pointed out the importance of having honest conversations, and explained why being present in a child’s life is important in growing a relationship with them.

“We can’t be insulating as a parent, you gotta let them experience the world,” said Brady. “What I’ve learned about being a parent is just being there. You don’t know when the conversations are going to happen. For me as a parent, you gotta be available and you gotta be present, that’s where the parenting happens. Not in the big moments, it’s really the small moments.”

Being a former NFL player and playing for 20+ seasons, Brady also said that “walls” were built up during his relationships with former players and teammates. As he spent more and more time with them, he spoke about how getting comfortable with them broke down some walls.

He said that’s also how he approaches the other kids and teachers at his kids’ school too, so that way both parties can be comfortable around each other. Clearly, this era of parenting is suiting Brady well, as he tries to incorporate things he learned as a player into his life now as an involved parent.