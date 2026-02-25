“Every Kid in America Grows Up Playing Soccer”: Tom Brady Navigates Soccer-Football Debate Amid FIFA World Cup Countdown

Ever since its initial boom in popularity a few decades ago, the debate between American football fans and European football fans over who has the right to refer to their sport as “football” has yet to falter. Unfortunately for gridiron fans, however, it doesn’t appear as if the best quarterback in the history of the game, Tom Brady, is willing to draw that hard line in the sand the same way others have.

Advertisement

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has taken up an ambassador-like role ahead of America’s hosting of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and while his most recent comments on the game of soccer were certainly notable, the thing that stuck out the most was, ironically enough, his willingness to call it football instead of soccer.

“Football is for everyone,” Brady noted. “It’s a chance for all of us to connect globally over something that we love. The fact that we have 48 teams in the World Cup means that 48 countries are represented in the World Cup. That’s 48 fan bases. That’s more competition, more games, more opportunities for people to enjoy this incredible sport.”

Whether that statement is the work of Brady’s media training or simply a willingness to acknowledge the original name of the game, who’s to say? Thankfully, at least for his fans back home in the states anyways, he was still willing to use the term “soccer” as well.

“I think there’s always been a huge appetite for soccer in America,” Brady suggested while referencing the popularity of the United States Women’s National Team. He also noted that “Every kid in America grows up playing soccer.”

“They play it in the school yard. We play it foundationally with some of the leagues that we’re a part of… And I think it just continues to grow through social media, through people experiencing such a great game on a global stage. I think the World Cup in America is only going to enhance that for future generations,” Brady added.

He may be the most recognized signal caller in the history of American sports, but it’s clear now that fans shouldn’t look towards Brady for resolution on this particular topic. In fact, he’d likely just encourage you to block out the noise altogether and persuade you to buy a ticket, as is his job as an ambassador.

Nevertheless, regardless of which side of the tried-and-true debate you might stand on, be reminded that a petty disagreement, nor cultural differences, should dissuade you from watching some of the most talented athletes throughout the world face off in one of the most celebrated tournaments in the history of organized sports. Because if you miss it now, you’ll have to wait another four years before you can even have an opportunity to correct that mistake.