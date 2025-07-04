Proud Saquon Barkley Shares How Fiancée Anna Congdon Has Been “Super Helpful” Throughout His NFL Career

Saquon Barkley has come a long way in his football journey—one filled with highs and lows. But through it all, one person has remained steadfast by his side: his fiancée, Anna Congdon. The couple has been together for eight years and shares two children. Yet it wasn’t until earlier this year—just days before Barkley won his first Super Bowl—that he publicly announced their engagement, even though he had proposed six months prior.

In a recent conversation with Francesca Amiker of E! News, Barkley opened up about his relationship and the impact Anna has had on his life. When asked what makes their bond so strong, he emphasized the importance of having a partner who loves and supports you unconditionally—something he feels Anna has always done for him.

Reflecting on her role in his journey, the Super Bowl champion credited Anna for giving him the space and support to focus solely on football. He admitted he wouldn’t have come this far without her, as well as the unwavering support of their children, his parents, and his siblings. Anna keeps things running smoothly at home, providing him with peace of mind and the assurance that he always has someone to lean on.

” You got to have a partner that loves you. She’s been super helpful to me in my career. I’ll be naive to think I made it to this point without her, without my fiancee, without my kids, my mom, my dad, my brothers and sisters. Having someone at home who loves you and knows that they’re going to have your back no matter what. When I look at some of the moments, my highs and my lows in my NFL career, one person that I know that’s right next to me is my fiancée.”

Anna and Saquon’s love story began at Penn State in 2017. Things moved quickly; within a year and a half, they were already co-parenting. Anna gave birth to their daughter, Jada, just days before the Giants drafted him. In September 2022, they expanded their family once again, welcoming their son, Saquon Jr.

Family means everything to Saquon Barkley—especially his children, who have had a profound impact on his life. He cherishes his role as a father, a journey that began seven years ago when he and Anna welcomed their first child, Jada. She arrived at a time when they were both still young and figuring life out, and her presence helped them grow and mature as a couple.

For him, fatherhood is his greatest accomplishment—one that surpasses any accolades he’s earned on the field. Those moments with his kids transcend everything.

After a career-defining season in which he rushed for over 2,000 yards, won Offensive Player of the Year, and capped it all with a Super Bowl victory, things are trending upward for Barkley. But what’s next for him—and for the fans who’ve followed his journey?

His focus now isn’t just on stats, trophies, or personal milestones. Instead, Barkley is striving for growth in all areas of life, and for him, that’s the next level of greatness.