“Y’all Got to Let the Man Make His Mistakes”: Shannon Sharpe Takes Firm Stance on Travis Hunter’s Fiancee After Heavily Criticized Heisman Moment

Travis Hunter’s fiancée has been catching flak after Deion Sanders had to give her a slight push with a hand to get her to stand up for Hunter following the announcement that he won the Heisman. The two-way star’s relationship with Leanna Lenee has been under public scrutiny lately, and this incident only made it worse.

Advertisement

Many fans of Hunter now believe that Lenee doesn’t truly love him and that she is only with him for fame and money. However, Shannon Sharpe is tired of hearing about such takes and thinks that it’s time to leave the couple alone.

“Sometimes the mistakes that we make is (because) we think everybody sees things as we do… Y’all got to let the man make his mistakes. He’ll figure it out, hopefully sooner than later. But he loves this woman… that’s not an act.” Sharpe said on the latest episode of Nightcap.

An interesting take amidst the backlash that Lenee is receiving. Sharpe also pointed out how when you tell a kid not to do something, it only makes them want to do it more. Essentially, Sharpe outlined the point that the more people tell Hunter not to be with Lenee, the more it’s going to make him want to be with her. Sharpe even recounted how Hunter said he was going to do things with her to upset the masses.

“He told y’all he does stuff now to tick y’all off… He told you that! So, the more y’all try to pull them apart, all it does is drive them closer together.”

While the comments on the surface seem like Sharpe is defending the relationship, they more come off as him condoning the behavior. He even says himself later on in the clip that he wants Hunter to be smart and that he is going to fall into more money than he’s ever seen. This alludes to the fact that some women do marry athletes for their money.

On a side note, in the wake of the award ceremony, Hunter went on a livestream and said that his girlfriend had been crying all day because of the backlash. He even said she drank herself to sleep. Hunter seemed genuinely concerned for his future wife in the video. Mostly, he’s confused about why people are so interested in his relationship.

“Find someone else to talk about! Go talk about your girl, go find a girl, go find a life! Stop worrying about what I got going on.”

Heartbreaking: Travis Hunter defends his fiancée and addresses the backlash she received for her comments as he was taking photos with fans. He says that she has been crying and drinking all day because of the hate she’s been receiving. pic.twitter.com/PH7EnRuWaE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 16, 2024

It’s sad to see Hunter in such a state less than 48 hours after probably the biggest moment in his life. He clearly just wants to be happy with his fiancée, but the media is avidly trying to break them apart. As Sharpe says, it’s not our place to decide who he loves.

The bad news for Hunter is that people aren’t going to find someone else to talk about. He is one of the most hyped prospects to enter the NFL Draft in years. He’s been a major talking point on sports talk shows all season. Any shred of dysfunction that comes out of his relationship will be reported, whether Hunter likes it or not.